After Independence firefighter's death, family and fire officials raise PTSD awareness

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Following the sudden death of firefighter Chad Sappenfield this week, the Independence Fire Department and Sappenfield's family want to raise awareness of post-traumatic stress disorder.

In a joint statement, IFD and Sappenfield's family said the fire equipment operator/paramedic died by suicide at home, where he was found Monday morning, after years of battling PTSD.

Sappenfield served in U.S. Army from 2003 to 2006, including a deployment to Iraq. He joined the Fire Department in 2008.

“Chad committed his life to the service of his country and community,” the statement reads. “Throughout his career, Chad was exposed to many traumatic events first-hand. As with both veterans and first responders, this can lead to PTSD,” a mental-health condition triggered by single or multiple terrifying events.

“Symptoms and regression of PTSD can induce intrusive memories, avoidance, negative changes in thinking and changes in physical and emotional reaction,” the statement continued. “PTSD, if not controlled can lead to major medical problems such as depression and anxiety or even suicidal thoughts and/or actions.”

While PTSD certainly isn't exclusive to veterans and first responders, it tends to occur more often with them because of the “shear amount of trauma they experience.”

The department and family said Sappenfield had recognized and accepted his PTSD over the past few years and had started treatment and become an advocate for education and seeking help.

“Unfortunately, while Chad was not able to fully overcome his illness, it is vital for everyone to understand it is important to seek help, seek treatment, and continue treatment,” the statement says. “Just know, that PTSD is just like any other illness, sometimes we can’t overcome it, but never give up hope, and always work to persevere.”

Julie Pratt, president/CEO of Comprehensive Mental Health Services in Independence, said she is glad to see the statement published.

More:Independence mourns the loss of firefighter

“Acknowledging what has occurred and what he struggled with, making situations public like that,” Pratt said, “it can be super helpful with people who are struggling with PTSD or mental health or behavioral health issues. It's to the benefit of others in the community.”

Sappenfield played on a recreational hockey team for veterans, and he was part of Independence Fire's peer-support program, which is designed to give firefighters a chance to take a mental load off in what can be a traumatic profession.

Three years ago, when talking with The Examiner about their departments' peer support programs, firefighters with both Independence and the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District stressed that such programs are meant to be proactive, to improve mental health overall and not simply to ward off suicide. Peer support team members are trained by national union representatives and are then available to talk with a colleague in need, or a firefighter from another department if talking to a stranger is more comfortable.

"Kansas City, Lee's Summit, CJC, almost every department around here has at least four guys (trained) – police too," Independence firefighter Mike Peacock said at the time, when the department's program was in its infancy. "We've used it a few times here, and who knows how many might have needed it beforehand. Anytime, day or night, there's somebody able and willing to talk. We're trying to make sure there's no stigma attached to it."

Pratt said such peer support programs can be extremely beneficial in the long run.

“I can't even imagine some of the things that our first responders see and deal with on a day-to-day basis, and then they get up the next day and do it again,” she said. “How do you shut that off and step into your personal life?”

“People need help to address that,” Pratt said. “That first line of help and support – who knows better?”