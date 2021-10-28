Independence donor funds $1 million in scholarships

By The Examiner staff

A longtime Independence resident recently made a $1 million gift for scholarships at a college he attended decades ago.

And it's not the first time Phillip “Phil” Roberts has done so.

Roberts recently made the seven-figure gift to the University of Central Missouri Alumni Foundation, to benefit students in the Harmon College of Business and Professional Studies. According to UCM, the gift will fund scholarships for 20 students per year.

Roberts, who is in his mid-90s and grew up in the metro area, attended UCM starting in 1947 and later transferred to what is today known as Missouri State University in Springfield, where he graduated in 1950 with a degree in finance and general business. Roberts had served in the United States Army and obtained his education through the GI Bill.

His three sons also graduated from Missouri State, and last year Roberts made a $1 million gift to Missouri State for a similar purpose, to fund scholarships for several business students. According to UCM, Roberts was an entrepreneur specializing in transportation and logistics, a business owner and real estate investor.

“Mr. Roberts demonstrated at an early age a willingness to work hard to achieve,” UCM President Roger Best said in a release. “Having personally experienced the Depression, he understands the impact that determination coupled with a college degree can create for the individual and has long shown a commitment to assisting students with making college affordable.”

Roberts also funds scholarships for several Independence School District students who plan to major in business, science or mathematics in a Missouri state school. For decades he also has funded a scholarship fund at UCM for physical education majors and similar scholarships at Missouri State in honor of mentor there, Don Calame. Those scholarship have assisted hundreds of college students.