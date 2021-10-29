Blue Springs council denied schools' street closure plan

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

With freshmen due to join the Blue Springs High School campus in a couple of years, the school district wants a safe traffic and parking plan for an influx of staff and about 600 students.

But several neighbors spoke out against the district's initial plan – to close a stretch of Ashton Drive in front of the school, create more parking and install roundabouts on Ashton and South Outer Road – and the City Council voted it down in early September. In general, city officials said closing Asthon from 19th to 22nd streets was too much.

Now the Blue Springs School District has gone back to the drawing board.

Blue Springs is one of the largest high schools in the state, but it's on a small parcel of land – 39 acres – compared with peer schools, so any design has limitations. Railroad tracks, residential neighborhoods and churches surround the campus.

Blue Springs South High School, by comparison, is on 65 acres, Grain Valley is on 60, and Fort Osage is on 90. Lee’s Summit High School is on 46 acres, and that district’s other two high schools are on 90 acres each.

“The city council had asked us, there has to be an alternative,” assistant superintendent Jason Woolf said. “We are exploring options; we're not just letting that drop. Our No. 1 goal is to make the area safe for our students.”

“When you bring 600 more kids to a high school that is pretty landlocked, you've got to come up with the best and safest solution, and we're in the works of putting something together that hopefully the City Council will get behind.”

More traffic expected at Blue Springs High School

The centerpiece of the school district's bond issue, overwhelmingly approved by voters earlier this year, is an addition to Blue Springs High School to add the freshmen currently attending classes at the Freshman Center. It will be on the northwest corner of the building, currently the old auditorium. (Freshmen are already at Blue Springs South after an expansion under a previous bond issue.)

To accommodate the future student and staff influx, the district proposed closing about 1,200 feet of Ashton and using much of that space for parking and bus drop-off and pickup, with a roundabout at 22nd and Ashton. A gated lane would be in place for emergency vehicles to pass through as necessary.

The district's former administration building, across Ashton from the high school, would be torn down for more parking, as some current parking spots will be lost to the freshman wing. All told, there would be a net gain of 37 parking spots from the current 981.

To handle the traffic presumably redirected to South Outer Road, the district would have constructed roundabouts at the intersections with 19th and 22nd streets. Matt Keyes of Hollis+Miller told the City Council that the traffic study required for the district's application with the city showed roundabouts on Outer Road were the only way to meet federal guidelines with anticipated peak traffic.

The district would have borne all road construction costs, using bond revenues. No matter what plan might ultimately go through, that will still happen, Woolf said.

All but one citizen who addressed the council, many of them from adjacent neighborhoods, voiced objections. They ranged from increased traffic congestion, rerouting the parent drop-off path, cutting off neighborhood traffic from passing through and doubts about whether emergency vehicles could still pass through without noticeably more time.

“Many people who own homes there are older,” Jeff Rogers said. “How many people are you willing to write off by closing off Ashton Drive?”

“I'm sorry, but that's one minute in a medical emergency that can mean life or death,” Carrie Martin said. “Every single second counts. It's not about convenience for most of us; it's about safety. There's got to be another way than close a thoroughfare for us.”

The Planning Commission had voted earlier 7-1 against the plan to vacate Ashton Drive. The City Council approved rezoning the area but voted 6-1 against vacating, with Galen Ericson the lone yes vote.

Council Member Kent Edmondson, who lives nearby, said he understands both the current and future traffic congestion concerns, and although he likes the Outer Road roundabouts he can't support closing Ashton.

“It's like trying to pour water into a jug through a funnel; it's a difficult situation,” he said before the vote.

“I have struggled trying to get my head wrapped around closing Ashton,” said Mayor Carson Ross, adding that he once lived in the adjacent neighborhoods and remembers when Ashton was not a through-street.

Discussions before school bond issue

Woolf said that when campaigning for the bond issue, the district didn't include its plan for Ashton Drive because it didn't have city approval yet.

The district discussed the matter with city development staff before the bond issue passed, but Council Member Chris Lievsay said many council members did not know of the proposed Ashton closing until the Planning Commission voted, calling the situation “a lot of cognitive dissonance” that needs more community engagement.

“I think everyone here wants to help school district, and there's no shortage of information here,” he said before the vote. “I'm trying to get to where I need to be … but it's hard to have this kind of feedback and just ignore it. It's really a tough place for us to be in.”

“A safety plan and improving traffic flow was discussed,” Woolf said later, “but we couldn't discuss the other part because it wasn't approved. The city was aware we wanted to do this. What was trickled down to City Council, I'm not sure.”

“If City Council says they didn't know, I can't speak to that, but there'd been a lot of discussion prior to that City Council meeting.”

Matt Wright, assistant director of development for the city, said city staff will leave it up to the school district if it needs to reach out to council members and garner support or feedback.

“I'm not sure what conversations the district had with council members had beforehand,” he said. “I'm not aware either way.”

Since the Sept. 8 vote, Wright said, the district has had some phone conversations with city staff, and in general they're looking at options that don't vacate Ashton, but no formal new plan is in place. He said city staff encouraged the district to talk with neighbors, which he said he believed would happen next week.

Ross said he's hopeful the district can put together a plan the council can support, but “the ball's really in their court,” and he hadn't heard of the Ashton proposal before voters approved the bond.

“We weren't going to close down a perfectly good street,” Ross said, “especially with residents there not wanting it.”

“We want to work with school district, but what we work on needs to be acceptable to the council and the residents.”