Blue Springs redrawing council district lines

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Some residents along a central strip of Blue Springs have new City Council representatives.

The City Council has approved new council district boundaries, necessitated by significant population grown in the southern third of the city between the 2010 and 2020 censuses.

District 3, the southern portion of the city, lost several blocks of neighborhoods to the other two districts, and the new boundaries account for projected future growth to the south.

Significant changes include:

• The East Ridge Meadows subdivision on the east end of the city, currently surrounded in large part by unincorporated Jackson County, goes from District 3 to District 1. District 1 is the area north of Interstate 70 as well as most of the area between I-70 and U.S. 40 and east of Sunnyside School Road.

• The neighborhood around Ward Park, surrounded by U.S. 40, 19th Street, Morningside Drive and Quarry Road, moves from District 3 to District 2. District 2 is generally south of I-70, west of Sunnyside School Road and runs as far south as Clark Road.

• An area south U.S. 40, between Missouri 7 and Adams Dairy Parkway, also moves from District 3 to District 2. The southern border of this area includes Victor Drive, Alice Street, Kingscross Road and Sunnyside School Road.

Under the City Charter, district boundaries must be redrawn if the combined percentage differences between the smallest and largest district populations from the mean (average) population exceeds 10 percent – essentially, if the districts get too far apart in population.

The 2020 census shows Blue Springs' population at 58,603. That included 18,795 in District 1 (northernmost areas), 18,197 in District 2 and 21,591 in District 3. With a mean district population of 19,528, according to city documents, the combined percentage differences were 17 percent. The 2010 census did not yield enough difference to warrant boundary changes.

City staff had drawn up three options for boundary changes, and the council urged staff at its Oct. 4 meeting to finalize the option for future growth. The council unanimously approved the new districts Oct. 18.

With the new district lines, the populations are 19,563 in District 1, 20,236 in District 2 and 18,694 in District 3. The combined differences are just less than 8 percent.

“As you can imagine, there were almost infinite options,” Community Development Director Mike Mallon told the council about redrawing district lines, but in general the districts must be contiguous, while accounting for possible future annexation, and contain close to equal populations.

“Given the developments approved or under construction, the next census will likely see a large population growth there,” Mallon said of the city's southern area.

The first presented option for redrawing lines left the districts in close current population to each other, while another option made as few changes as possible. The third option accounting for future growth had the most changes, and council members agreed it made the most sense.

“I see no stopping in that, and the numbers will grow down there,” said District 2 Council Member Kent Edmondson. “Maybe by the next census we'll have to redraw again. It's making sure it's a good balance of representation.”

Council Member Susan Culpepper, one of the District 3 representatives, said the third option was “most logical,” as the first option could be easily be lopsided in short time.