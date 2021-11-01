EJC covid-19 stats update

By The Examiner staff

For a second straight week, while about half of counties in Missouri have dropped from “high” to “substantial” or even “moderate” rates of community transmission of COVID-19 according to federal metrics, Jackson County remains high, as local case rates rose slightly over the past week.

Those numbers led the Jackson County Legislature on Monday to extend the county’s indoor mask mandate for another three weeks, to Nov. 22.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, which covers the county outside Kansas City and Independence, the rolling seven-day average of new cases in Eastern Jackson County stood at 41 through Sunday, up from 40 a week earlier and down from 45 two weeks ago. In early August, that figure was 150.

Through Sunday, the Health Department’s seven-day positive test percentage was 7.7 percent, up half a percentage point from a week earlier and slightly above the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention number for Jackson County as a whole, 7.1 percent.

The CDC metric for high transmission is 10 percent or higher. Between 8 and 10 percent is considered “substantial,” and between 5 and 8 percent is “moderate.”

The CDC's other metric for high community transmission is 100 or more new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days. The county Health Department lists its number at 107 for EJC, compared with 103 a week earlier and 144 four weeks ago. The CDC's number for Jackson County is 152 (145 statewide), up from 133 last week.

The county Health Department lists 400 new cases and four deaths in the last week outside Kansas City and Independence, bringing the totals since the pandemic started to 40,141 cases and 527 deaths.

The city of Independence reported 20,882 total cases through Oct. 27, about 200 more from two weeks earlier, and 229 deaths – six in the past two weeks.

According to the Mid-America Regional Council’s dashboard, 49.5 percent of the population in Jackson County had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, up just half a percentage point from last week and matching the statewide figure, which ranks on the lower end nationally.

The county figure of those fully vaccinated includes 39.8 percent for those ages 12 to 17, 55.1 percent of those 18 to 64 and 80.1 percent of those 65 and older.

Metrowide, 53.7 percent of the total population has been vaccinated, also up a half-percent from last week.

According to the MARC dashboard, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the metro area stood at 74 as of Sunday, down from 81 last week and continuing a steady decline from 167 in mid-August.

Metrowide, there have been 225,300 confirmed cases and 3,131 deaths since the pandemic began, nearly 2,000 additional cases and 36 additional deaths from last week's totals.