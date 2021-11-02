Another conversion therapy ban attempt in Independence

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

With the latest version of an ordinance banning conversion therapy of minors, Mayor Eileen Weir says she hopes the Independence City Council will find consensus.

The council did not discuss the matter during a first reading of the ordinance Monday. A probable vote is slated for Nov. 15.

“Maybe there'll be some discussion when it's up for second reading,” Weir said after the meeting. “Obviously we've put a lot of work into this, and we've gotten feedback from both the Human Relations Commission and Advisory Board of Health. I'm hopeful; the various versions have gotten varied support from the council.”

Weir, who'd pushed for the city to consider a ban, was one of three who voted against a previous version in August. It failed on a 3-3 vote. Weir said it needed more fine-tuning. She and Council Members Dan Hobart and John Perkins had supported the earliest version in July, which Council Members Brice Stewart, Mike Huff, Mike Steinmeyer and Karen DeLuccie voted down. DeLuccie said then that the ordinance was too broad. She was not part of the August vote due to a medical absence.

Conversion therapy, often aimed at minors, is done with the stated intent of changing a person’s gender identity or sexual orientation.

The latest version of the Independence ordinance clarifies what is and isn't considered conversion therapy. For example, mental health therapy that is neutral regarding sexual orientation and gender identity is not.

The ordinance also addresses who is considered a provider. Licensed or certified personnel would be considered providers, while clergy, religious counselors or parents and grandparents acting in those capacities and not as therapists would not be considered a provider.

Weir said the third version covers what she hoped it would. The penalty for a violation would be a fine up to $500.

“With all legislation, people want to try to close every loophole or close every situation, and I don't know if you really can,” she said. “I don't know if you can achieve something so cut and dried and perfect that it can't be misinterpreted.”

“We may have reached unanimous approval on the goal,” she said of the council, “just not the precise wording.”