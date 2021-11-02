Independence police, fire funding measures pass

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Independence voters heartily approved funding measures for both the police and fire departments on Tuesday's ballots.

Question 1, an increase in the fire protection sales tax from one-eighth cent to a half-cent starting in 2022, received 65 percent approval from voters – 5,120 yes notes to 2,756 no.

Question 2, an amendment to the use tax for online sales to provide additional police funding for personnel and equipment, received even greater approval at 75 percent – 5,911 yes votes to 1,975 no.

The additional fire sales tax is projected to generate an additional $6 million annually. The Fire Department hopes to add personnel and vehicles and renovate or replace several stations, as call loads have multiplied over the past couple decades while personnel levels have fallen and several stations have become inadequate.

Chief Doug Short, whose department had a funeral Saturday for a firefighter who died at home last week, said he can breathe a bit more easily now.

“It's been a long week, between everything else, and this was the last piece to get through,” he said, adding that he was proud of how the firefighter union and administrators campaigned with the same message.

“We know where our problems are and what we need,” he said. “We've got to have a future. We've got to maintain a future service for the city that (people) want, that they demand and we want to provide.”

Short said the department plans to have a third-party deployment study conducted to get a clearer picture on future stations.

With Question 2 approval, the Police Department projects to have about $1 million more annually, and its use tax funds can be used for all personnel and equipment. Before Tuesday’s vote, use tax funds were dedicated to animal shelter funding (about $750,000 annually) and for 30 additional police officer positions (about $3 million).

Sgt. Jason Petersen, president of the Fraternal Order Police Lodge 1, said it was important for police officers to take the matter to voters, and emphasize to them that what they initially approved in Proposition P two years ago wasn't going away. Additional use tax funds will go toward equipment and higher officer pay, which police believe will help with recruiting as well as the overwork cited by many current and former officers.

“The other things are for police, but we didn't stray from the initial language,” Petersen said. “To even get to the point where we could hire one of those 30 officers, we need to be competitive in the market.”

In a statement, Independence Mayor Eileen Weir said citizens again showed “tremendous response” for first responders.

“With the additional funds from the fire protection sales tax, we will be able to purchase equipment and apparatus our department needs while also recruiting the firefighters we need to keep our community safe,” she said. “With the passage of the Proposition P updates, our citizens have ensured that through no additional costs to them we are able to recruit and equip the officers our community needs to ensure public safety, while reducing crime and disorder.”