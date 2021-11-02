New Mid-Continent library planned for Grain Valley

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Though voters didn't approve plans last year for a full community campus, Grain Valley citizens will still get a new library.

The Mid-Continent Public Library plans to start construction next year on a new Grain Valley branch off Buckner-Tarsney Road next to Blue Branch Creek

The library is finishing negotiations to buy the 3.6-acre parcel from the city and hopes to break ground next summer, said Jake Wimmer, capital improvement project manager for Mid-Continent. That would mean a summer 2023 opening. It will be about twice as big as the current branch.

“The best part is we'll be able to get a designated community, some collaboration/meeting rooms and a drive-through,” Wimmer said.

The new branch is one of the last two projects in Mid-Continent's capital improvement plan, made possible when voters approved a tax increase in 2016. With the plan, MCPL will have renovated or replaced nearly all of its 33 locations across the three counites it serves.

The site of the new Grain Valley branch is in the north corner of the former Sni-A-Bar Farm off the west side of Buckner-Tarsney Road, a few stone throws south from the current branch location in the strip center on Eagles Parkway. A trailhead for Blue Branch Trail is just across the creek from the future library site.

Grain Valley voters last year turned down bond issues for a community campus on Sni-A-Bar Farm. It would have had a library branch, city hall, police station and other facilities.

“That's what we were really focusing on and hoping for,” Wimmer said, “but we moved on because we knew we wanted to put a branch in Grain Valley. It'll be great location for the public.”