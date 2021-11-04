MoDOT taking feedback for Blue Ridge bridge replacement at I-70

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to replace the nearly 60-year-old Blue Ridge Boulevard bridge over Interstate 70 in western Independence, as well as improve the interchange.

The project is slated for 2023, and the agency is hosting an online public information meeting and accepting public comment and questions through Nov. 12. MoDOT has a preferred design but is taking comment on all design options.

For more information about the project and to leave comments or questions, visit: www.modot.org/blue-ridge-over-i-70. People can review the proposed plans with pros and cons and see bridge photos. There will be no formal presentations to the public, and Facebook comments will not be included.

The Blue Ridge Boulevard bridge, built in 1962, carries about 11,000 vehicles daily across the interstate highway, MoDOT estimates, and is considered in poor condition. Construction is scheduled to start in the spring of 2023 and be completed by the end of the year. The bridge will be closed for that duration. The project, part of a statewide effort to improve bridges, is expected to cost $5 million to $6 million.

The bridge has no exit ramps from Interstate 70. There is an entrance ramp to eastbound I-70, which is immediately preceded by the U.S. 40 entrance ramp. There is no direct entrance to westbound I-70. Blue Ridge Boulevard traffic can enter westbound I-70 by joining the I-70 exit ramp to U.S. 40, then crossing U.S. 40 onto that ramp.

With the bridge replacement, MoDOT says it wants to make the Blue Ridge and U.S. 40 entrances onto I-70 better and safer, accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists, and account for I-70 possibly being widened in the future.

Under the preferred option, MoDOT's would replace entrance ramp to eastbound I-70 with a replaced by a loop where a current commuter lot sits along the U.S. 40 entrance ramp. The agency owns the commuter lot.

“My understanding is the commuter lot has been underutilized since the bus stop moved to the Wal-Mart parking lot,” MoDOT engineer Jodie Puhr said. “But with our preferred option the old commuter lot will be completely removed to allow the loop ramp to be installed. The loop ramp will give both Blue Ridge Boulevard and U.S. 40 traffic more merging length onto I-70.”

“The tower (in the commuter lot) is leased from us, but otherwise we own that entire triangle area between 70, 40 and Blue Ridge Boulevard.”

Other design options listed include:

• Removing the bridge without replacing it and looping traffic from the south on Blue Ridge Boulevard to U.S. 40

• Widening the merge from Blue Ridge to eastbound I-70 to two lanes to include a longer ramp for U.S. 40 traffic.

• Adding an exit ramp to Blue Ridge from westbound I-70, removing the exit ramp to U.S. 40 from westbound I-70, removing the direct entrance from U.S. 40 to eastbound I-70 and routing U.S. 40 traffic across Blue Ridge to enter eastbound I-70.

• Removing the entrance from Blue Ridge to eastbound I-70 and instead sending that traffic to U.S. 40 to enter I-70 from there. Blue Ridge south of the bridge would be altered to accommodate the new ramp.