Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Although food inspectors by the Independence Health Department have returned to normal operations, and more restaurants have returned to regular or close-to-regular operations, inspectors continue to encounter incidents of missing food handler permits.

Food handler and manager permits are required to show safe food practices and stave off issues, and food establishments must have at least one person with a food service manager permit on duty at all times.

Oftentimes, multiple handler permits are missing in food inspectors show up. Diane Egger, assistant health director, said inspectors aren't necessarily seeing that issue more often during regular inspections, which is about half the time, she said. But they do see it rectified quickly, and they're seeing many more people obtaining food handler permits than last year.

In August, 327 people obtained food handler permits, compared with 258 in the same month last year. In September the numbers were 218 this year and 174 last year. In October, 227 this year and 128 last year. Egger attributes that increase to both greater diligence by workers and managers, and restaurants slowly hiring more staff.

When inspectors encounter missing food permits, whether it be because employees haven't gotten them yet or they're inaccessible at the time, Egger said inspectors will ask for the manager to send a list of employees missing food cards, or take a screen shot.

Since Independence permits are obtained through an online class, inspectors can easily follow up to check for compliance. The city, like Jackson County, allows a 15-day grace period from the time of hire to get a permit, and after an inspection shows a missing permit, the city's grace period is the same.

“Sometimes, if there's a lot (of missing permits), we'll go back out to a place,” Egger said. “From past experience, for the most part, we will gain 100 percent compliance. How long it takes varies.”

“Many times, places will require it up front as a part of employment.”

Earlier in the pandemic, with capacity restrictions often in place and restaurants trying to build staffs back up, Egger said, the Health Department gave more of a grace period, as sometimes the manager with access to permit cards was out of town or not on schedule.

Egger and Deb Sees, environmental health administrator for the county, both have said that they find missing food handler permits to be more a paper trail issue than an indication of poor food handling practices. Still, they said, the course to obtain that card often pays off in avoiding other food issues.

“It does educate the young kids, the things they can do to prevent foodborne illness,” Sees said.

Added Egger, “If they walk away just knowing how important it is to have food at the proper temperature, and to wash their hands – the most common cause of foodborne illnesses is dirty hands.”