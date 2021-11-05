Blue Springs bus service adds a stop

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs Express bus route, which resumed service Oct. 25, now includes a stop at Blue Ridge Crossing.

RideKC, the bus service under the Kansas City Area Transit Authority, added the stop on the route that runs from Blue Springs to the East Village Transit Center at 12th and Charlotte in downtown Kansas City.

The route then goes on to Crown Center in Kansas City.

The Blue Springs commuter lots are next to the north Price Chopper off Missouri 7 and next to McDonald's at Woods Chapel Road and Interstate 70.

Service includes one westbound trip and one eastbound trip in the morning rush hour and again in the evening rush hour.

The Blue Ridge Crossing stop is at the Wal-Mart parking lot near Blue Ridge Boulevard, U.S. 40, I-70 and Sterling Avenue at the Independence-Kansas City border.

RideKC used to have three buses on the route but says it was reduced to one due to the pandemic – with driver shortages and more people working from home.

The blue route of IndeBus service, which covers Independence, makes an hourly stop at Blue Ridge Crossing.