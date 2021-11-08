Blue Springs officials urge end to mask mandate

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Although Jackson County, like at least half of counties in Missouri and 70 percent nationally, remains am area of high community transmission of COVID-19 according to federal metrics, Blue Springs City Council members are calling on the county to relax its mask mandate

Similar to the council's September 2020 resolution, which was approved unanimously, the council has issued a statement claiming that county officials have implemented public health policy without input from officials in county communities and urging the county to adopt policies similar to those of the state of Missouri, which has had no mask mandate; and of Kansas City, which last Friday dropped its mandate outside of schools.

Jackson County last week extended its mandate to Nov. 22.

The statement was signed by all council members except for Mayor Carson Ross, who is out of town because of a family emergency. Council Member Chris Lievsay said Ross had not seen the renewed resolution but was aware council members had been discussing it.

Public health orders from the county do not cover Kansas City and Independence, which have their own health departments. Lievsay said city leaders have discussed what it might take to form a city health department, but there’s been no formal action.

In its statement, the council said “political persuasion and views” of elected officials should not impact a decision “so broad and sweeping as a public health order,” arguing that current data from the Health Department do not support an evidence-based approach to justify extending the mask mandate. The statement cites the positive test percentage staying below 10 percent since early September.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, the rolling seven-day average of new cases in Eastern Jackson County stood at 44 through Sunday, up from 41 and 40 the previous two weeks. In early August, that figure was 150.

Through Sunday, the Health Department’s seven-day positive test percentage was 7.48 percent, down slightly from 7.7 a week earlier and slightly above the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention number for Jackson County as a whole, 7.1 percent for the second straight week.

The CDC metric for high transmission is 10 percent or higher. Between 8 and 10 percent is considered “substantial,” and between 5 and 8 percent is “moderate.” Below 5 percent is “low.”

The CDC's other metric for high community transmission is 100 or more new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days. The county Health Department lists its number at 114 for EJC, compared with 107 and 103 the previous two weeks and 144 early last month. The CDC's number for Jackson County is 143 (122 statewide), down from 152 last week.

The county Health Department's listed 246 additional cases and three deaths in the last week outside Kansas City and Independence, bringing the totals since the pandemic started to 40,387 cases and 538 deaths.

The city of Independence reported 20,882 total cases through Oct. 27, about 200 more from two weeks earlier, and 229 deaths – six in the past two weeks.

According to the Mid-America Regional Council’s dashboard, 49.9 percent of the population in Jackson County had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, up less than half a percentage point from last week and slightly ahead of the statewide figure of 49.7 percent, which ranks on the lower end nationally.

The county figure of those fully vaccinated includes 40.1 percent for those ages 12 to 17, 55.5 percent of those 18 to 64 and 80.5 percent of those 65 and older. Federal regulators just last week approved to Pfizer vaccine for children age 5-11.

Metrowide, 54 percent of the total population has been vaccinated, up just three-tenths of a percentage point from last week.

According to the MARC dashboard, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the metro area stood at 78 as of Sunday, down from 81 last week and continuing a steady decline from 167 in mid-August.

Metrowide, there have been 227,410 confirmed cases and 3,178 deaths since the pandemic began, about 2,100 additional cases and 47 additional deaths from last week's totals.