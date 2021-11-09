Suspected killer captured at Independence train station

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

A suspected serial killer from St. Louis who has also been tied to two recent shooting deaths in Kansas City, Kansas, was captured Friday outside the Independence train station.

Perez Reed, 25, has been charged in federal court in St. Louis with interstate transportation of a firearm with intent to commit a felony. On Monday afternoon, St. Louis County prosecutors charged Reed in a pair of murders, and investigators have linked him to possibly four other cases in the area, two of them deaths.

As of Monday, Reed had not been charged in the KCK killings of Damon Irvin and Rau-Daja Fairrow in their apartment building. But according to court documents, Reed was seen on video surveillance entering one victim's apartment on Oct. 28, and Reed later exited alone but the victim never did. He had traveled from St. Louis to Kansas City, Missouri, that evening via Amtrak, investigators learned.

Video also showed Reed, identified by a crescent tattoo on his forehead, entering a second victim's apartment the next day and exiting alone while the second victim never exited. The two shooting victims were found Nov. 1 and 2. Kansas City, Kansas police said Monday that Reed is a suspect in those cases.

According to court documents, investigators learned Friday that Reed bought an Amtrak ticket from Kansas City, Missouri, to St. Louis. Federal agents also boarded the train, and when Reed got off the train at the Truman Depot in Independence – the first stop after Kansas City's Union Station – and boarded a bus, agents arrested him. Reed was carrying a loaded .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol at the time.

Investigators allege that weapon matches the type of weapon used in four fatal shootings and two other shootings in the St. Louis area in September. In each of those cases, officers found .40-caliber casings at the crime scene, and gun analysis later determined all the cases came from the same weapon.

St. Louis County prosecutors requested a $2 million bond in their case against Reed, and federal prosecutors asked that Reed be detained pending trial in their case.