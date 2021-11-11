'Outgoing Tide' continues this weekend at City Theatre

The Examiner

What: City Theatre of Independence, presents “The Outgoing Tide,” a drama by Bruce Graham (2013), directed by Mitchell Flotmann and produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service.

Where: Powerhouse Theatre at Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St. (corner of Noland and Truman roads).

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets: $15 for adults ($13 for season ticket holders). Tickets can be purchased at the box office or by calling 816-325-7367.

What's the show about: The drama includes much dark humor and powerful emotion. In a summer cottage on Chesapeake Bay, Gunner has hatched an unorthodox plan to secure his family's future but meets with resistance from his wife Peg and his son Jack, who have plans of their own. As winter approaches, the three must quickly find some common ground and come to an understanding – before the tide goes out. (from dramatists.com)

CAST (Character: Actor)

Jack: R. Kevan Myers

Gunner: Philip Bachus

Peg: Linda Levin

– Compiled by Mike Genet