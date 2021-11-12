Blue Springs City Theatre show

The Examiner

What: Blue Springs City Theatre, presents “Crimes of the Heart,” a Pulitzer-winning drama by Beth Henley (1979), directed by Katelyn Tormena and produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service. It's the first show for the community theater group in its new renovated home at Miller Theatres.

Where: Live! Auditorium at Miller Theatres, 1901 N.W. Missouri 7, Blue Springs.

When: 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Nov. 19-20, and 2 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 21. The show opened Thursday.

Tickets: Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or online at millertheatres.com/showtimes and bluespringscitytheatre.com.

What's the show about: The three Magrath sisters have gathered in their hometown, Hazelhurst, Mississippi, to await news of the family patriarch, their grandfather, who is dying in the local hospital. Lenny, the oldest sister, is unmarried at 30 and had cared for Grandpa. Meg, the middle sister, who quickly outgrew Hazlehurst, is back after a failed singing career on the West Coast. Babe, the youngest, is out on bail after fatally shooting her abusive husband in the stomach. Their troubles, grave and yet somehow hilarious, are highlighted by their priggish cousin, Chick, and by the awkward young lawyer who tries to keep Babe out of jail while helpless not to fall in love with her. In the end the story shows how the young characters escape the past to seize the future. (from dramatists.com)

CAST (Character: Actor)

Lenny Magrath: Audrey Camp

Meg Magrath: Kristen Henning

Babe Botrelle: Misty Weinzirl

Barnette Lloyd: Fariid Topkah

Chick Boyle: Hannah Bezona

Doc Porter: Nick Henning

– Compiled by Mike Genet