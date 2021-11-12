When will the Truman Library reopen?

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

More than three months after it closed due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Truman Presidential Library & Museum in Independence remains the lone the museum in the federal system of presidential libraries that has not yet reopened.

Library Director Kurt Graham told The Examiner via text and email Thursday that reopening details “are getting finalized even now,” and that the library hopes to have a formal announcement next week.

“We’re all anxious to see this open,” said Clyde Wendel, chair of the board of the directors for the Truman Library Institute, the library’s private, non-profit fundraising arm.

“This is a great community asset, and we want to showcase it for our residents, not only to the state but the nation. And I’m sure it’s frustrating for Mayor (Eileen) Weir; it’s an economic impact on the community,” he said.

As of Friday morning, the National Archives and Records Administration had not returned a message from The Examiner asking if a reopening plan from the Truman Library had been submitted.

While he said a reopening announcement could come soon, Graham did not say if it would be limited on days, as some libraries are; if a full and regular staff would be on hand; if COVID-19 cases are the main reason the library is still closed; or if a reopening plan had been submitted to NARA.

The Truman Library reopened on the Fourth of July weekend after being closed nearly two years for a $30 million renovation, a closure stretched a few more months by the pandemic. Even then, the library was open five days a week instead of the usual seven, with limited hours and timed tickets to limit capacity.

After less than four weeks, it closed again, like several other presidential libraries around that time, because of the surge in COVID cases caused by the Delta variant.

Jackson County remains an area of high community transmission of COVID-19, according to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention measures. Nationwide, COVID cases have come down this fall, and since mid-October eight presidential libraries have reopened even as their counties were at that time designated by the CDC as areas of high or substantial transmission. In all, there are 13 presidential libraries, and 12 are open. (The Lincoln Museum & Library in Springfield, Illinois – not part of the NARA system – has remained open.)

That number includes the Eisenhower Library in Abilene, Kansas – the most recent reopening, Oct. 27. On Oct. 1, the National Archives introduced a tiered reopening plan that allowed facilities even in high-transmission areas to reopen with limited staff and public capacity. Of the eight that have reopened since, only two counties in Texas with presidential libraries – the George H.W. Bush and Lyndon Johnson facilities – have dropped from substantial to moderate transmission as of this week.

For some who helped raise the millions of dollars over the past several years, waiting again to see the library reopen can be a point of consternation.

“We’ve gotten calls from some of our major contributors that were very generous to us, asking ‘When is this thing going to open?’” Wendel said. “Once we get the plan through, I don’t think it will take very long.”

When the Truman Library was open in July, members of the Junior Service League volunteered to serve as docents – museum guides – since the library was not yet able to have a full staff of guides and greeters.

“We’re frustrated in a sense that we’ve invested over $32 million,” Wendel said. “I know it’s been frustrating for our staff, for federal staff, and I know Dr. Graham and his staff have been working on their plan.”

Wendel said there will lengthy “punch list” to make sure exhibits operate without issues when the museum opens, but the Institute can bring in technicians to help with that. Wendel added that he’s told Graham he hopes to see the facility reopen by Dec. 1, to take advantage of holiday visitors.

While Wendel said he hopes federal approval to reopen won’t take long, he knows records requests in the investigation of the Jan. 6 rioting at the U.S. Capitol has made Archives personnel busy and federal government processes often happen at a grinding pace. In the meantime, the Institute has spent more in the past few months on virtual programing and social media to keep the Truman Library on people’s minds.

“We have to do that, not having the museum open,” he said. “Hopefully we don’t get lost in the shuffle of high-profile issues. I’m interested in Independence and being able to show this pla