Covid-19 update

Although Jackson County legislators voted Friday to end the county's mask mandate and Kansas City has dropped most of its mandate, area COVID-19 cases have crept upward again.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, which covers the county outside of Kansas City and Independence, the rolling seven-day average of new cases in Eastern Jackson County stood at 48 through Sunday, up from 44, 41 and 40 in previous weeks. In early August, that figure was 150.

Through Sunday, the Health Department’s seven-day positive test percentage was 8.5 percent, up one percentage point from last week and slightly above the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention number for Jackson County as a whole, which rose from 7.1 to 8.2 percent.

The city of Independence reported its rolling 14-day average on Nov. 10 at 8.8 percent.

The CDC metric for high transmission is 10 percent or higher. Between 8 and 10 percent is considered “substantial,” and between 5 and 8 percent is “moderate.” Below 5 percent is “low.”

The CDC's other metric for high community transmission is 100 or more new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days. The county Health Department lists its number at 125 for EJC, compared with 114, 107 and 103 the previous three weeks and 144 early last month. The CDC's number for Jackson County is 187 (153 statewide), up from 143 and 152 last weeks.

The city of Independence listed its 14-day rate on Nov. 10 at 133.

The county Health Department's listed 531 additional cases and two deaths in the last week outside of Kansas City and Independence, bringing the totals since the pandemic started to 40,918 cases and 541 deaths.

The city of Independence reported 20,882 total cases through Nov. 10, 275 more from two weeks earlier, and 250 total deaths – up from 21 on Oct. 27, though none in the previous seven days.

According to the Mid-America Regional Council’s dashboard, 50.3 percent of the population in Jackson County had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, up less than half a percentage point from last week and just ahead of the statewide figure of 50.2 percent, which ranks on the lower end nationally.

The county figure of those fully vaccinated includes 40.4 percent for those ages 12 to 17, 56 percent of those 18 to 64 and 80.9 percent of those 65 and older. Federal regulators approved to Pfizer vaccine for children age 5-11 less than two weeks ago.

Metrowide, 54.3 percent of the total population has been vaccinated, up just three-tenths of a percentage point from last week.

According to the MARC dashboard, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the metro area stood at 72 as of Sunday, down from 84 and 81 the last two weeks and generally continuing the downward trend from 167 in mid-August.

Metrowide, there have been 229,681 confirmed cases and 3,207 deaths since the pandemic began, more than 2,200 additional cases and 29 additional deaths from last week's totals.