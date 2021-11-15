School districts across Eastern Jackson County drop mask mandates

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Following the Jackson County Legislature's decision Friday to end the county's mask mandate for indoor public spaces, several area school districts have generally removed their mandates as well.

The Blue Springs, Grain Valley and Fort Osage school districts have dropped mask mandates, and the Independence School District has dropped its mandate for all but pre-K and elementary students.

Per federal guidelines, masks continue to be required on school buses in all districts. With current levels of transmission of COVID-19 in Jackson County, CDC guidelines still call for everyone to wear a mask in indoor public spaces, but those guidelines are not mandatory.

The Blue Springs School District Board of Education had voted in September to continue masks through December for ages 3 and older, as the policy had helped greatly reduce mandatory quarantines (and missed in-person learning days). With the County Legislature's decision, the district said Friday it was ending its indoor mask mandate immediately.

In a message to families, the district said the board voted unanimously to follow the county, as “It would be inconsistent and arbitrary to keep the mask mandate in our schools if our students and staff were not being asked to wear a mask in any other setting.”

Independence School District administrators decided to continue its mask mandate for students age 2 through the fifth grade through Dec. 21, but make masks optional for students in grades 6-12 and all staff. The difference, the district said in a message to families, is that students age 5 to 11 now can be vaccinated as the Pfizer vaccine for that age group was approved just two weeks ago.

The district also began a “test-to-stay” policy Monday. Under that policy, people deemed to have been exposed to a positive COVID-19 individual can remain in school without quarantining after an initial negative test, provided they test negative on three rapid antigen tests over seven days, wear a mask for 14 days and remain symptom-free.

Fort Osage's Board of Education decided last week, by unanimous vote, to either keep or lift its mandate based on the County Legislature's decision. The Grain Valley School District also had taken that stance and said it continues to use a “masks are strongly recommended” message for students, staff and visitors.

The County Legislature voted 5-4 to end a mandate that earlier had been extended to Nov. 22.

Area school districts have had mask requirements to start the school year, and generally they have been able to keep active case and quarantine percentages below 1 percent for student and staff populations.