Independence City Council approves conversion therapy ban

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Independence became the latest metro city to ban conversion therapy directed at minors, as the City Council unanimously approved an ordinance Monday.

“It's a statement from the city that we acknowledge this is an invalid form of therapy,” said Thad McCullough, chair of the city’s Human Relations Commission.

Conversion therapy, often aimed at minors, is done with the stated intent of changing a person’s gender identity or sexual orientation. Monday was the third time a ban ordinance had been on the council agenda, but the first time with consensus among council members.

Some council members considered the first version in July too broad. A second version in August failed on a 3-3 vote. Mayor Eileen Weir, who had pushed for the city to consider a ban, voted against that version, saying it needed more fine-tuning.

Thad McCullough, chair of the city’s Human Relations Commission, said what made the third version work was talking to people affected by conversion therapy, as well as various national advocacy organizations.

“It's just a matter of listening to the people it affects,” he said. “We made sure it was right for Independence, sent it over to advisory board of health and they liked it.”

“There's no singular person that was behind this.”

The new ordinance clarifies what is and isn't considered conversion therapy. For example, mental health therapy that is neutral regarding sexual orientation and gender identity is not conversion therapy.

The ordinance also addresses who is considered a provider. Licensed or certified personnel would be considered providers, while clergy, religious counselors or parents and grandparents acting in those particular capacities – not as therapists – would not be considered a provider.

It's important, McCullough said, to have such distinctions, as people need to feel comfortable talking with at least someone about their situation.

“As LGBTQ people, we need to be able to find that community that we can talk to,” he said. “It's hard figuring that out yourself. You have to be able to find those confidants that will assist you through it.”

The clergy qualifier is a First Amendment matter, McCullough said, and the ordinance is more about licensed providers and what the city is able to oversee.

“The city can only go so far,” he said. “I would hope people see that it's not a valid type of therapy – does more harm than good.”

“They can communicate with someone who's struggling with their situation as long as they're not actively trying to convert them,” City Prosecutor Mitch Langford said, answering a council member's question. “No – they're not exempt.”

The penalty for a violation would be a fine up to $500. Columbia, St. Louis, Kansas City and North Kansas City are among other Missouri cities with a ban. In Kansas, Prairie Village, Roeland Park and Lawrence also have bans.

Langford said it will likely be difficult to prosecute such a case, and in conversations with prosecutors in cities with bans in place he hasn't heard of such a case coming forth. That doesn't mean such a ban is pointless, he added.

“I think it's a good ordinance to have, because you're not going to get the state of Missouri to pass anything like this anytime soon, so it's going to be up to municipalities,” Langford said. “It's a very powerful message to send as a city. We've got a number of ordinances where, in 20 years, I've never prosecuted somebody, but it's a good policy to have.”