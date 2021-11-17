Officials hoping to reopen Truman Home in Independence

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

As at the nearby Truman Library & Museum, caretakers have been working on plans to reopen the Truman Home in Independence.

While the presidential library is under the National Archives umbrella, the Truman Home at 219 N. Delaware St., is handled by the National Park Service. The Park Service has not reopened the home for indoor tours or the visitors center, a few blocks east on the Square, since March 2020.

“All of us are anxious to see COVID in the rear-view mirror,” program manager Doug Richardson said, but “no decisions have been made yet.”

In late June, park rangers started offering outdoor tours of the Truman Home compound five days a week, and visitors could also tour the inside of the Noland Home across Delaware Street, where Harry Truman's cousins lived. Also, rangers offered outdoors tours of the Truman Farm site in Grandview.

But with the weather getting colder, outdoor tours essentially have stopped in both locations, and Richardson said the site staff have been exploring options on how to “best serve our visitors without overly exposing them to harsh elements” at the Delaware Street site. They're also working with public health and Park Service officials on a reopening plan, taking into account the area case numbers.

Even with the reimagined tours this year, Richardson says he believes rangers were still able to officer a good experience for visitors, noting some features not usually highlighted during indoors tours. That includes the Trumans' 1972 Chrysler, still with less than 20,000 miles on it.

“Normally, visitors only get a distant view of the rear bumper,” Richardson said. “But this summer they got awesome close-up views of it with a photo opportunity.”

“This also gave us a chance to reinforce the familial tie between the Gates, the Wallace and the Truman families and the Nolands, and an opportunity to remind visitors of the famous cake plate/dessert plate story.”

In that story, a young adult Harry was visiting his cousins and quickly volunteered to take a borrowed plate back across the street to Bess Wallace's house. That rekindled their relationship.

It wasn't ideal, Richardson says of the tours, but by Park Service count they've had more than 2,300 visitors this year.

“The rangers did a great job of telling the stories of family and the land,” he said.

In Grandview, on Fridays and Saturdays, rangers explained to visitors how the land of Solomon Young/Truman Farm helped steer Truman's life and political career – connecting the dots, as Richardson put it. Hopefully, next spring they'll be able to officer indoor tours for the first time in a decade, he added.

Throughout the pandemic, Richardson and others with the Park Service have worked with the Truman Library and the Truman Library Institute on some of their virtual programming, and on the Truman Home Historic Site website they added a feature to describe the historic district, including some photo galleries.

“It’s our belief that an increased awareness of the historic district and its resources will have long-term impacts on the community’s buy in on preserving for future generations,” Richardson said.

While online offerings and programs have helped keep Truman interest going through the pandemic, Richardson says they still miss the full experience, and the Park Service presumably would benefit visitor-number-wise from the Truman Library reopening.

“All of us are anxious to be back in person,” he said. “Virtual programs are terrific, as they can have a worldwide participation. But we’re looking forward to being back in person.”

“It’s hoped that we can coordinate a reopening with the Truman Library, but it’s not guaranteed.”