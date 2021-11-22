Fire safety is especially important at Thanksgiving

By The Examiner staff

Firefighters across the nation deal with home cooking fires more on Thanksgiving Day than any other day. According to the International Association of Fire Fighters, a third of those happen due to unattended equipment.

Some Thanksgiving dinner hosts will deep fry their turkey, which requires some safety reminders, as the IAFF says 40 percent of all turkey fryer fires happen on Thanksgiving.

First, the fryer should be set on a flat, non-combustable surface and away from structures – so, not in the garage. Make sure the turkey isn't too big to fit in the fryer (generally 8 to 10 pounds at most, IAFF says), and don't overfill the fryer with oil, lest some spill out onto the open flame below when you lower in the turkey.

Just as you would if roasting the turkey in the oven, make sure the bird is completely thawed before it goes into hot oil. Ice and water mixing with hot oil can cause a flare up, and sudden steam can also push out oil.

Given the fire risk, make sure to have a grease-rated fire extinguisher handy, firefighters say.