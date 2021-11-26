Christmas tours at historical sites in Independence

By The Examiner staff

Christmas decoration tours at Independence historic sites return this year after the pandemic shuttered some of them in 2020.

The Bingham-Waggoner Estate, the Vaile Victoria Mansion and the 1859 Jail and Marshal's Home Museum in Independence are open starting Friday, several days a week through December, for Christmas tours. Volunteers for all three sites spent November preparing the buildings for the annual decorative tours. Only the 1859 Jail had limited tours last year.

The Bingham-Waggoner Estate, 313 W. Pacific Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday (last tours starting at 3 p.m.). The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children age 6-12.

The Vaile Mansion, 1500 N. Liberty St., is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

The 1859 Jail Museum, 217 N. Main St., is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, for its “Civil War Christmas.” The cost is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors 65 and older and $3 for children ages 6 to 16.

The Bingham and Vaile are owned and maintained by the city of Independence and largely operated by volunteers. The Jackson County Historical Society owns and operates the 1859 Jail.