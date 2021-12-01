Blue Springs Mayor's Christmas Tree Lighting returns with public audience

Mike Genet

The city of Blue Springs returned to a festive public gathering Tuesday evening for the annual Mayor's Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony outside City Hall. Last year's ceremony was streamed live with no large public gathering.

Retired longtime city parks employee Randy Cooper, whom Mayor Carson Ross noted had helped set up the tree lighting ceremony for many years, was Ross' honorary guest to flip the big switch for the lights. KMBC 9 meteorologist and Blue Springs School District teacher Pete Grigsby served as emcee, and students from William Yates Elementary were among three elementary school choirs that provided live music. Children were able to visit Santa Claus after he arrived in the Santa Bus shortly after the lights went on.