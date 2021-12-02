One student identified in threat made at Blue Springs South High School

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Blue Springs School District officials say they identified a student responsible for one of the threatening graffiti messages found in restroom at Blue Springs South High School and say they, along with Blue Springs police, continue to investigate.

Blue Springs South Principal Ryan Gettings said in messages Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon to school families that additional public safety officers would be at the school through the coming days as a precaution.

The school was not on lockdown Wednesday or Thursday, district spokesperson Katie Woolf said, and there has been “no disruption to the school day this week.”

Students and buildings officials found a threatening message scrawled in a restroom at South on Wednesday and at least one other threatening message in another restroom Thursday. In general, the messages referred to an act of violence that would occur later in the week at the school, and some included an image of a gun.

Gettings in Thursday's message the district identified the student responsible for Thursday's graffiti and will follow district protocol regarding punishment.

The district would not say if the student is male or female, or in what kind of restroom the messages were found.

Woolf said the messages didn't change the district's safety or security responses, but understandably the community could have found them alarming given the multi-fatality shooting Tuesday at a high school in Michigan. Several parents posted on social media that their child wouldn't attend school on the day mentioned in the graffiti messages.

Gettings wrote that investigators have been working “tirelessly” on the case, thanked those who had reported the graffiti and encouraged people to notify school staff of “any potential threats to our school.”