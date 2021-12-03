Independence Police Chief Halsey retires

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Independence Chief of Police Brad Halsey, who has led the department for five years, is retiring, the city announced Friday morning.

Halsey's retirement is effective immediately, and Deputy Chief Ken Jarnagin will serve as acting chief while the city conducts a national search to fill the position. Jarnagin has been serving as acting chief for two months while Halsey was on family leave, City Manager Zach Walker said.

A native of Blue Springs, Halsey had been with the Independence Police Department since 1992 after he graduated from the Kansas City Regional Police Academy and steadily rose through department ranks.

In a release, Walker said Halsey showed “selfless compassion” for IPD's officers, was a steady presence to lead the department “through some of its proudest achievements as well as some of its darkest days” and that one of his best legacies will be the peer support program that will help employees and families for years.

Walker said he hasn't decided if the city will conduct the search itself or contract help from a search firm, and he and Jarnagin haven't discussed if the deputy chief is interested in the top job.

“Getting this hire right is going to be crucial,” Walker told The Examiner. “We need to be thoughtful without being overly methodical, and getting the recruitment material right – do we think we can pull that off and cast a wide enough net.”

Walker said the search will be about “identifying the right attributes and skills” for a unique position, as one must deal with all the natural in-house matters, labor relations and community relations. The latter, he acknowledged, has taken on greater importance in recent years, but Walker says the city is in a better spot there than perhaps some cities.

“I think our police department and our community have been intentional about having open lines of communication, making sure the police department is out and open in the community, and vice versa. I think both sides have been proactive.”

Ultimately, Walker said, a search probably will take at least three months.

Halsey became detective in 1995, sergeant in 2000, major in charge of the patrol division in 2007, lieutenant colonel and deputy chief in 2010 and then chief in 2016, succeeding Tom Dailey. Throughout his tenure he served on several specialized units and received various commendations for community and investigative work.

Less than a year after he became chief, Halsey guided the department through the near-fatal shooting of since-retired officer Tom Wagstaff, who had responded to a burglary and kidnapping call. Then in September this year, the department lost new officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, who was still in training and was searching for a wanted person when a man fatally shot him. (Madrid-Evans' partner shot and killed the suspect.) It was the sixth time in city history an officer died in the line of duty.

Shortly after that, and following a death in his family, Halsey took family leave.

In 2018, a former department employee sued Halsey for sexual harassment. Halsey ultimately settled with the woman in late 2019 for $100,000 “to avoid the time, trouble and expense of protracted litigation,” as stated in the settlement, though he disputed all claims and admitted no liability. City insurance covered the settlement after the $25,000 deductible. The city had an outside agency investigate the case when the lawsuit was filed but never released any findings, and Halsey continued to serve as chief though the duration of the case.