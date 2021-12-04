Local couple died together in car crash

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Jerry and Delores Cantrell's daughter says her parents, married for 56 years, believed one would not be able to live without the other.

When Jerry Cantrell was about to undergo open-heart surgery several months ago, Robyn Childs said, he and Delores, who went by her middle name Jeanne, said “We pray that we go together.”

That belief and desire has provided some solace, Childs acknowledged, after the longtime Independence couple died Nov. 26 in a car crash on Missouri 291, just south of the Missouri River.

Jerry and Jeanne both were pronounced dead at the scene at M-291 and Cement City Road in Sugar Creek. A celebration of life is scheduled for 2 ro 6 p.m. Sunday at the VFW Hall at 12810 E. Kentucky Road, Independence. Services will be at 6 p.m. Monday at Heartland Cremation & Burial in Raytown.

“They were going out to dinner in Liberty,” Childs said. “Every Friday night they would go to dinner, sometimes with friends.”

“Thank God there were no grandkids with them. My 3-year-old, she was my dad's sidekick.”

The crash remains under investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, but the Cantrells apparently tried to cross the southbound M-291 lanes to the northbound lanes when a southbound car collided with them. The intersection has no traffic lights, and while Cement City Road traffic must stop, M-291 traffic only has a yield if turning left to Cement City Road or LaBenite Park. The other driver had serious but apparently non-life threatening injuries, a Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

The couple had been active in their retirement, Childs said, and Jerry had lost some weight but generally recovered well from heart surgery, while Jeanne enjoyed shopping but with less frequency after a knee replacement. Many times, he could be found motoring around their western Independence neighborhood on his golf cart, sometimes with the aforementioned 3-year-old.

“Always; he had to check out all the neighbors,” Childs said. “My dad lived in that neighborhood his whole life.”

Tributes from friends, neighbors and former co-workers have poured in on social media over the past week, as people remembered her smile, his kind nature as a boss at work, his golf cart and their large garden from which many enjoyed the benefits.

“They were my neighbors for 56 years, and our kids grew up together,” one friend posted. “Jerry always grew a big garden and gave most of it away to friends and neighbors. He drove around the neighborhood in his golf cart with grandkids on board, stopping and talking to neighbors who were outside, Jeannie was devoted to the kids and grandchildren.

“The whole neighborhood is in shock; they will be missed every day.”

Jerry and Jeanne Cantrell went to school together and both graduated from Van Horn High School in 1962, though they didn't start dating until shortly after that when they reconnected at a party, Childs said. Jerry, an Eagle Scout like his brothers, started as a lineman with Kansas City Power & Light and later became a fleet supervisor, a position he held for many years. Jeanne was a lab technician and eventually supervisor, first at Independence Regional hospital and later Centerpoint Medical Center. Both retired a decade ago.

“When they first retired, they had a big RV and traveled a lot to Arizona,” Childs said. “They will be greatly missed by a bunch of people. If I can only be half that good, I would be happy with myself.

“They did everything together. They traveled, they loved, they lived and they died together.”