Local COVID-19 cases on the rise again

By The Examiner staff

Although reported data continues to be irregular in spots following the Thanksgiving holiday, it still shows that new COVID-19 cases have continued to rise in the area.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, which covers the county outside of Kansas City and Independence, the rolling seven-day average of new cases in Eastern Jackson County stood at 99 on Monday, rising from figures in the 40s and 50s over previous weeks.

Through Monday the Health Department’s seven-day positive test percentage was 14.6 percent, up from 10.3 percent last week, and in the single digits in prior weeks. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention number for Jackson County as a whole rose from 10.3 to 13.4 percent.

The city of Independence reported its rolling seven-day average on Dec. 1 at 20.3 percent, up from 8.8 percent three weeks earlier.

The CDC metric for high transmission is 10 percent or higher. Between 8 and 10 percent is considered “substantial,” and between 5 and 8 percent is “moderate.” Below 5 percent is “low.” All Missouri counties are considered high compared with about half in late October.

The CDC's other metric for high community transmission is 100 or more new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days. The county Health Department lists its number at 255 for EJC, up from 150 just last week.

But the CDC's number for all of Jackson County stood Monday at 511, while statewide it is 276.

The city of Independence listed its seven-day rate on Dec. 1 as 150, up from 133 on Nov. 10.

The county Health Department's listed more than 800 additional cases and four deaths in the last week outside of Kansas City and Independence, bringing the totals since the pandemic started to 42,855 cases and 553 deaths through Monday.

The city of Independence reported 21,947 total cases through Dec. 1, more than 1,000 more from three weeks earlier, and 256 total deaths – up six from Nov. 10.

According to the Mid-America Regional Council’s dashboard, 51.6 percent of the population in Jackson County had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, up nearly one percentage point from last week and even with the statewide figure, which ranks on the lower end nationally.

The county figure of those fully vaccinated includes 41.2 percent for those ages 12 to 17, 57.3 percent of those 18 to 64 and 81.8 percent of those 65 and older. Federal regulators approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 less than a month ago, and booster shots for adults also have been approved.

Metrowide, 55.6 percent of the total population has been vaccinated, also up nearly one percentage point from last week.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, as of the end of November, almost 14 percent of children age 5-11 in Eastern Jackson County (outside of Kansas City and Independence) had received their first vaccination doses – more than 3,700 children.

According to the MARC dashboard, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the metro area rose to 119 as of Sunday, compared to 93 last week and 79 three weeks ago. Before this increase, that average generally declined from 167 in mid-August.

Metrowide, through Sunday there have been 239,729 confirmed cases and 3,269 deaths since the pandemic began, nearly 4,500 additional cases and 25 additional deaths from last week's totals.