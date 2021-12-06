Three students suspended following threats at Blue Springs South High School

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

The Blue Springs School District says it has suspended three students for a pair of incidents last week involving threatening graffiti messages scrawled in bathrooms at Blue Springs South High School, which led to most students not attending classes Friday.

The messages generally referred to an act of violence that would occur that day at the school, and at least one message included an image of a gun. Due in large part to reports of the messages spreading through social media, South only had about 25 percent attendance Friday, district spokesperson Katie Woolf said. Reportedly, more than 1,500 students called in absent.

The threatening graffiti came in the days following the killing of four students Tuesday at a high school in Michigan.

The district said last Thursday it identified one student regarding a message found earlier that day – a 17-year-old boy who was arrested soon after the graffiti was found. Later, the district announced Saturday, two other students were connected to graffiti found Wednesday. Blue Springs police said possible charges are pending. Neither the district nor police have specified the other two students later identified.

According to district officials, tips from students helped identify the three South students who scrawled the messages. They thought it would be a funny prank, Lt. Mike Russell from the district public safety department said.

The three students have been suspended for 10 days, the district said, and after referral to the superintendent could face further suspension of up to 180 days or expulsion. The district will have extra officers on the school grounds temporarily, Russell said.

In a message to families, South principal Ryan Gettings thanked those who shared tips and information to help the investigation.

“Threatening the safety of our school will not be tolerated,” Gettings wrote. “Any student responsible for making a threat will be subject to severe consequences, including potential criminal charges.”