Kansas City Zoo names new director

By The Examiner staff

Sean Putney, the chief zoological officer of the Kansas City Zoo, will be the zoo's new executive director/CEO.

Putney will take over Jan. 1, succeeding Randy Wisthoff, who has led the zoo for 18 years and will move to a part-time role as executive director of the Kansas City Zoo Foundation.

Putney, who has chosen by the Friends of the Zoo board of directors after a nationwide search, has worked with the Kansas City Zoo for 14 years and before that worked as an aquarist at the Catalina Island Marine Institute in California and then 12 years at the Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Nebraska. He joined the Kansas City Zoo in 2007 as an animal curator, then after five years became director of living collections, senior director of zoological operations and finally chief zoological officer in 2019.

Wisthoff, 72, of Lee's Summit, became the zoo's director after leading the Doorly Zoo for 26 years, and he has overseen more than $100 million in projects that helped annual zoo attendance more than double.

In his new role Wisthoff will oversee construction and opening of the zoo's long-planned $75 million aquarium, scheduled for completion in the summer of 2023.