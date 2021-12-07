Local health departments weigh judge's order

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

After a Cole County circuit judge ruled two weeks ago that public health orders from state and local health departments meant to fight the spread of COVID-19 were invalid, local public health officials had been reviewing the decision or awaiting further developments.

On Tuesday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office said it sent letters to public health agencies and school districts around the state, requiring them to stop enforcing any mask mandates, quarantine orders or “other orders that were declared null and void by the recent decision.”

Neither Jackson County or the city of Independence had a public health order in place at the time of the Nov. 22 ruling, and neither was a party in the case against the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which resulted in Judge Daniel Green's ruling that such public health orders violated the state constitution because they didn't come from elected officials.

The court ruling has a 30-day stay. Schmitt had indicated he would not appeal the judge's decision, despite a state health director request to do so. The state health department later said it would not seek counsel to pursue an appeal.

Independence Health Director Christina Heinen referred last week to communication from the state health department, which said the court order was not yet in effect because of the 30-day stay, and at the time an appeal was considered.

When asking how the judge's ruling might affect local actions, The Examiner did not receive responses directly from officials in the Jackson County Health Department or the county counselor's office.

Spokesperson Marshanna Smith wrote that, based on conversations with the counselor's office, the county had been reviewing the judge's decision, in coordination with colleagues around the state, to determine their ability to respond to current or future public health emergencies.

Reviewing options, Smith wrote, “includes the possibility of establishing local ordinances that would allow county health officials the authority to issue quarantine and isolation orders.

Most area school districts had already removed or rolled back mask mandates over the past month, either by school board or administrative decision.