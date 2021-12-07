Path of gingerbread houses opens at George Owens Park in Independence

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

The decorated gingerbread house cutouts went up Tuesday afternoon along the trails at George Owens Nature Park, in preparation for Wednesday's 18th Annual Winter Solstice Torch-Lit Hike.

Individuals bought the 4-foot tall wooden cutouts as a fundraiser for Truman Heritage chapter of Habitat for Humanity. Jeff Umbreit, recreation program supervisor for the city of Independence based at George Owens, said a volunteer group of home school students would be helping set up those cutouts.

The Torch-Lit Hike runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Truman Heritage Habitat will help host the event that includes an ice sculpture, hot chocolate and a live raptor display. This is the fifth straight year of decorated fundraiser cutouts in conjunction with the hike, and they will be on display at George Owens through Jan. 30.

The public purchased about 100 plywood cutouts, said Lindsay Browne, community engagement director for Truman Heritage, and in past years about 60 made it on display along the George Owens trail.

As of Tuesday morning, about three dozen decorated cutouts had been signed in at the park, with probably a few more to come. Cutouts in previous years came in the shape of snowmen, penguins and gingerbread people. Browne said cutouts that are purchased for decoration and not returned to George Owens generally end up in yards around the communities.

“I'm always surprised how creative people get with the decorations,” Umbreit said after he moved the cutouts out of storage and lined them up inside the park's DeWitt Center.

Browne said while the cutouts do serve as a small fundraiser for Habitat, as they serve just as much to raise awareness for the organization. People have to pick up the bare cutouts at the Habitat for Humanity ReStores in Independence and Blue Springs, which gives them some visibility. The ReStores also provide some funding for Habitat projects.

“It's just raising awareness of the importance of housing in the community,” Browne said. “This is another way to make ourselves visible in the community.”

The wooden cutouts fundraiser is in conjunction with the “Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays,” in which people create small gingerbread homes to go on display, for a small fee, around the community. People can also pay a small fee to vote for their favorites. Those entries were due by Wednesday. For more information about the fundraiser, visit trumanhabitat.org.