Sheriff deputies fatally shoot armed man

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

A Jackson County Sheriff deputy fatally shot an armed man Monday evening after the man allegedly rammed a sheriff vehicle and raised a gun toward deputies.

The shooting happened in the 28900 block of Southeast Moreland School Road, just east of the city limits of southern Blue Springs. The man, identified as 48-year-old Douglas Halphin, allegedly had fired a rifle into a home there while people were inside.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the shooting, deputies responded to that call about 3 p.m., and tried for hours to negotiate with Halphin, including as a SWAT team arrived. Halphin remained in his vehicle nearly the entire time.

About 7:30 p.m., the Highway Patrol said, Halphin rammed his vehicle into the armored SWAT vehicle. While still inside, he later raised his gun, and that's when a deputy fired one shot, which killed him.

No deputies or occupants of the home were injured, the Highway Patrol said. Investigators learned that the home belonged to members of Halphin's family, and at one point he lived there, but it is not known what led to the initial shots fired.