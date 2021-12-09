Independence School District sues county over property tax payments

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

The Independence School District has sued Jackson County to prevent tax payment withholdings, after the county gave Unilever a tax refund the district says should not have happened.

Withholding more than $1 million in property tax payments from the school district – as well as Mid-Continent Public Library and other taxing jurisdictions – would severely hamper budgets that had already been planned, ISD claims in the suit, which was filed late November.

This past summer, Jackson County informed the district that it had granted the refund to Unilever, at the company's request. Unilever, which has a large food plant on 35th Street, said it made a mistake with 2017 and 2018 taxes and didn't claim an exemption that it could have.

The county – unbeknownst to the school district, the suit claims – granted the refund in early 2021. When the county informed the school district of the refund, the district alleges, it requested payment from the district for that amount.

The county collects property taxes not just for itself but for local school districts, the library system and others, and then distributes that money. Typically, schools account for a large majority of a local tax bill on a household or business.

In October, the county told ISD it would start withholding property tax payments in December until the county pays itself back on the refund. The school district is asking for a court injunction to block that.

A spokesperson for ISD said Thursday the county has not started to withhold those payments.

Withholding those payments, the school district alleges in the suit, would cause “enormous” harm, as the district relied on prior property tax information from the county to set levy rates and adopt a budget, the county did not inform the district of a potential refund and those tax payments are used to help pay for contractual obligations to teacher, district staffers and vendors.

According to the lawsuit, Unilever paid nearly $902,000 in property taxes for tax year 2017, and more than $1.02 million in 2018, then discovered in 2020 it could have claimed an exemption on a large portion of those taxes based on its Chapter 100 agreement with the city of Independence. That’s the agreement under which Unilever expanded its plant several years ago.

State statute allows for a refund within three years of overpayment if the county made a mistake in levying the tax and the taxpayer made tax payments under protest. None of that applied in this case, the district claims, as Unilever and not the county made the mistake and Unilever didn't play under protest.

Normally, the school district receives notice of property taxes paid under protest – and consequently possible refunds or “clawbacks” – and thus can budget and set levies accordingly.

In the suit, the district alleges the county “had no legal obligation or legal authority to refund the property taxes paid because Unilever failed to pay the taxes under protest” and that the county “disregarded the impact” on the school district and others by granting the refund.

As of noon Thursday, the Jackson County Counselor's Office had not responded with any comment about the case. Earlier this week Chief Deputy Counselor Jay Haden told The Examiner via email that that office had received the