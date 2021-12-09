Jackson County waiving some property tax payment fees

By The Examiner staff

Jackson County is again waiving some fees for property tax payments and is extending weekend hours for tax collection in Independence.

Fees for online convenience payments and electronic check payments on this year's property taxes will be waived through Dec. 31. Those fees are $2 and $1.25, respectively. The county encourages people to pay online (payments.jacksongov.org) to avoid long wait times in person at the downtown County Courthouse in Kansas City, 415 E. 12th St., or the Truman Courthouse, 112 W. Lexington Ave. on the Square. Both locations could have staff shortages, contibuting to long lines.

Online credit card payments still carry a 2.75 percent fee.

If people do pay in person at the Truman Courthouse, there will be extended weekend hours – 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 11 and 18.

Also for property tax payments, exterior drop boxes for property tax payments are located at the west door of the Downtown Courthouse in Kansas City and at the south door of the Truman Courthouse in Independence. Taxpayers can also mail their payment to the address on their bill. Payments must be received or USPS postmarked by Dec. 31 to avoid penalty.