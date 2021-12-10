A community effort produces bicentennial art in Blue Springs

Mike Genet

When Eleanor Frasier got approval Mayor Carson Ross for a mosaic public art project for Blue Springs to commemorate Missouri's bicentennial, she didn't have a design idea or even an artist lined up.

Still, the project came together, with contributions from many people with no prior experience in mosaic art.

The city and community members unveiled the finished product – an image of a bluebird perched on a dogwood tree branch, to feature two state symbols – Thursday afternoon at Vesper Hall. The framed glass artwork will be mounted above the fireplace near the east entrance of the city's senior center.

“I'm particularly happy that this is an example of communitywide involvement,” said Frasier, who chairs the Blue Springs Public Art Commission.

Beth Pike, bicentennial coordinator for the State Historical Society of Missouri, said that in preparation for the bicentennial, as the group gathered feedback from around the state, “One thing I heard over and over was that everyone had a story to tell in each region,” and this is how the humanities really get noticed.

Frasier told the crowd of several dozen people the tale of how the mosaic artwork came to fruition. A mosaic is a pattern or image made of small regular or irregular pieces of colored stone, glass or ceramic, usually held in place by plaster or mortar, and covering a surface. Presuming artists of such expertise would be rare in Eastern Jackson County, she was pleasantly surprised to learn of Rebecca Hite's Creative Arts Glass Station in Oak Grove. Hite had experience in glass art, and she has the space and plenty of colored glass.

“She had just what I dreamed of,” Frasier said. “It was like a mecca, practically in our backyard.”

Art Commission member and retired art teacher Lawrence Randall “fortunately” took up the challenge of making a design, Frasier said, and in March and April, Frasier took the design to the Public Art Commission, the Blue Springs Art League and Blue Springs Daughters of the American Revolution for a seal of approval. Hite agreed to help when Frasier's persistence made her realize it was a worthy project, and Frasier secured carpenter Clay Ellis to build the frame and backing for the artwork. She also talked with the city parks department to determine a good display location.

The Art Commission also got the project endorsed by the State Historical Society and got a grant. For help with placing the glass pieces, she enlisted members of aforementioned groups, and several of Randall's relatives asked to help.

“The Randall family really became the fourth organization to participate,” Frasier said.

Hite told the crowd she was a little apprehensive at first about working with a group of mosaic novices on a large piece of art, but everyone willingly did their “homework” that included personal practice artworks. Volunteers came to her studio over the course of a couple of months to put glass pieces into place.

“I thought, 'Holy moly, this is going to happen,'” Hite said about her initial doubts going away.

“We had such a great group that was open to ideas,” Hite said later, adding that having many teachers in the group helped the group mindset. “We just made it better and better.”

One Public Art Commission member and former teacher, Barbara Landes, told the crowd that she put in a dozen pieces over the course of three hours.

“I promise you, it was tedious,” she said.

“The color had to be just right,” Frasier said. “The branches were the hard part.”

In addition to celebrating the bicentennial, she notes, the mosaic also commemorates 20 years of the public art programming in the city, as well as last year's 140th anniversary of the city’s incorporation.

“Everyone would agree it was hard work,” Frasier said, “but I think everyone would also agree it was worth it.”