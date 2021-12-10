Independence looking at power-generation costs

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

A new power generation project for the Omaha Public Power District in Nebraska will use similar equipment to what Independence Power & Light plans for a potential new generation project at the Blue Valley Power Plant site.

But IPL Director Jim Nail says that, even after adjusting for scale and proportion, it's hard to use the Omaha project as a model for what IPL's project might cost.

By the end of this month, the city of Independence will have received proposals for a new generation project for up to 99 megawatts of power, essentially meant to replace IPL's six aging combustion turbines and maintain the utility's necessary capacity with power broker Southwest Power Pool.

IPL's request for proposals includes projects ranging anywhere from 45 to 99 megawatts (MW). The higher number is the limit of what the Blue Valley site is approved to handle.

Nail said the city recently gave companies an extension to Dec. 31 to turn in proposals, so the utility's top options and best recommendation to the City Council likely won't happen until late January or early February. According to city documents, any new generation project likely would not be up and running until 2024.

“We are expecting a quite range of proposals because we've given them a lot of size range on the project,” Nail said. “We've also given them the opportunity to bid the gray market (refurbished assets). We absolutely would consider that.”

The grassroots citizen group Indy Energy recently published a report showing the cost of two planned Omaha power plants – a 150 MW facility for $240 million and a 450 MW facility for $362 million facility and both powered by natural gas. The smaller project will use one of the engine technologies specified for IPL's generation proposals.

Even so, Nail said, one can't simply adjust the megawatts and thus estimate a potential cost for IPL.

He said recent projected capital costs for new generation with combustion turbines range from $1.1 million to $1.4 million per megawatt, “But that assumes a from-scratch project.”

Omaha's projects likely are from scratch with all new equipment, he said. By IPL using the Blue Valley site for new generation, “There's a foundation they might be able to use, and the step-up transformers are already there.”

IPL's turbines would be fuel-powered, and the city would own them. It's possible the city could get refurbished assets that are less expensive but function as good as new. Nail said he used to be with a company that specialized in such work.

Omaha, the 12th-largest public power company in the country, has more than 390,000 customers, and it's building the power plant in anticipation of the two large data centers being constructed in the vicinity. IPL has 58,000 customers, less than a fifth of Omaha's operating revenue and about one-seventh of its generating capacity (382 MW).

“It's not an apples-to-apples comparison,” he said. “We'll be on a smaller scale, and there's a lot of different opinions as far as where we should go. It's useful data, but it's not a direct comparison.”

Nail said he has not yet had the discussion with the finance department about what Independence could realistically support, but he said, “We'll have to look at everything. What is our bonding capability, what will our rates support and what other options do we have.

“We could get offers with a couple smaller turbines all the way up to a whole fleet of (refurbished turbines). We're really waiting to see what we get. It makes our job difficult, but that's part of the game. This is an ever-evolving situation.”

Indy Energy member Brent Schondelmeyer said that while the Omaha and IPL projects clearly can't be an exact comparison, the intent with their report was to show that IPL's potential project will be very expensive no matter what – quite possibly the city's largest-ever capital expense. During a City Council public hearing last month, he said deciding on such a project requires some deliberation and plenty of public input.

“Is it different in the purpose and what it needs to serve, yes, but it's a really significant cost,” Schondelmeyer said. “How will this be paid for, how much will this affect bonding, and how will this affect rates? This level of investment is for 20 to 25 years, and the energy market is always changing.”

There's been notable public consternation over some previous power decisions in the city, Schondelmeyer said, including the Missouri City demolition and the solar farm. He said the community should have a great understanding about this costly potential project.

“We shouldn't be in a rush, and there needs to be an intentional effort to put the public back in public power,” he said.