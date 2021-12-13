Independence pushing for action on old Kmart building

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

The Independence City Council will consider legal action to wrest the former Kmart building at Noland Road and Interstate 70 from its current owner for possible redevelopment.

The blighted property at 4023 S. Noland Road has been vacant since Kmart and adjacent Payless closed a few years ago, and officials say the owner, a real estate holding company based in Austin, Texas, has been non-responsive.

The council is scheduled to vote Dec. 20 on an ordinance declaring the need to acquire the property “by negotiation, or, if necessary, by condemnation.”

If the council passes the ordinance, the city will send a letter of 60-day notice to the property owner, listed in county property records as WC Independence Center, LLC, of intent to proceed.

The city doesn't want to actually buy the property, but rather force the owner to improve or sell it, likely to Sunflower Development Group in Kansas City, which has expressed interest in buying the property but can't contact the owner.

The city can't do anything else until the 60 days pass, City Manager Zach Walker said, but it's the only entity that can take this legal action, and the letter could spur some action with ownership and the Noland Road Community Improvement District or Sunflower.

“There's lots of options that could play out even between now and in the next 60 days,” Walker told the council, “but this gives us a tool, if they continue to be non-responsive.”

Walker said Sunflower Group, the city and the Independence Economic Development Council all have tried to contact the owner without success.

“The challenge has been that the company that holds the lease has a lease of three years, so they're still making money,” Walker said. “We're stuck in a place where we have a developer who's willing to put money into it from their own pocket, and they're not being responsive.”

Gerry Winship, executive director of the Noland Road Community Improvement District, says an ownership change would help the whole surrounding area, as the Kmart building owner also owns the road from Noland leading to the nearly complete Andy's Frozen Custard building. He wasn't able to specify what Sunflower Group might do with the property.

The Noland Road CID uses revenues from an additional three-quarter-cent sales tax approved by property owners to improve the road between Truman Road and U.S. 40.

“I've spent probably two years on this, made 20 phone calls and only had one response from the them, the ownership,” Winship told the council last week. “We need to get those cleared out of there so we can improve what we're trying to do on Noland Road.”

What has happened a lot there, Walker said, is various calls for police and other city services – including the police for homeless activity, the Fire Department for some flames, the Water Department for activated sprinklers.

“It has been a drain on city resources responding to the activities associated with the building,” he said.

The city sought some demolition bids, Walker said, but the quarter-million-dollar quotes were far too much, so the city backed off there.

“Working with EDC, we tried to market the site for redevelopment,” Walker said, “and we've had varying levels of interest, but the property's challenged in a lot of ways for today's modern usage.”

“I know this will be a long process,” Winship added, “but we need to get it started.”