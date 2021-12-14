Blue Springs City Council passes resolution opposing mask mandates

Mike Genet

The Examiner

While the Jackson County Legislature narrowly voted Monday against reinstating a 30-day mask mandate, the Blue Springs City Council still wanted to be on the record against such a measure.

In a short, hastily called special meeting Monday evening, a council majority unanimously adopted a resolution that it opposes any future mask mandates issued by the Legislature or Jackson County Health Department. The vote was 5-0, as Mayor Carson Ross was out of town and Council Member Ron Fowler was unable to attend the sudden meeting in time.

Mayor Pro Tem Kent Edmondson and Council Member Chris Lievsay, who called the special meeting, along with Jerry Kaylor, Galen Ericson and Susan Culpepper, voted for the resolution.

In a release, Edmondson said that, even though the County Legislature didn't impose a mask mandate, the council believed the resolution was important “to reiterate our position that we are opposed to any further mask mandates on Blue Springs residents and businesses.”

During Monday's meeting, Edmondson referenced the ongoing disputes about a Cole County judge's recent ruling against public health orders and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's threats of legal action with COVID-19 mitigation measures.

“Though the county feels they're on solid ground,” Edmondson said, “I believe they're jeopardizing those people outside Independence and Kansas City in going against state statutes that were enacted.”

The council's resolution doesn't nullify the Health Department's authority with food establishments or other businesses that require county licenses to operate – as Blue Springs does not have its own health department.

Ericson said he believes vaccinations could rise if there is no mask mandate, as some people perhaps haven't taken vaccine shots because it didn't automatically mean they were exempted from masks. He added that he still encourages people to get vaccinated.

Kaylor said that, when watching the County Legislature meeting, not one legislator discussed the “legality or non-legality” of imposing a mask mandate, and that the issue has “become a political yo-yo.”

Added Culpepper: “We need to let people be accountable for their own actions.”