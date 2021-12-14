CSL Christmas Store available for shoppers, volunteers through Saturday

The Examiner

Bingham Middle School student Emma Rider, right, helps a shopper look through teen girl gift items Monday morning during the first day of Community Services League's annual Christmas Store. The store is open through Saturday at the Independence Uptown Market, and CSL's Blue Springs office will have its Christmas Store on Thursday.

With the social service organization's Christmas store, members of pre-registered families select donated toys, books and clothes for children's gifts, as well as food for a traditional holiday meal. CSL anticipated helping about 1,600 families this year, a 10% increase from last year.

Rider was one of 18 Bingham students volunteering their help Monday as a service project, teacher Kacy Stuber said, and additional groups of students were scheduled to help through the week. Volunteers help restock tables, take “shoppers” through the aisles and select items, unload the shopping carts at the vehicles and tear down empty boxes. Some volunteer openings for this week still remain (visit: https://tinyurl.com/227f4tu3).