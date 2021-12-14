Unsolicited donations help Independence Scout troop make up for stolen Christmas trees

Mike Genet

The Examiner

Families involved with Scout Troop 492 in Independence did not intend to solicit donations when they posted on social media last week about a Christmas tree theft.

For a couple decades, Troop 492 has sold live trees from the Crysler Stadium parking lot at 23rd Street and Crysler Avenue as an annual fundraiser for sending scouts to summer camp. This year's sale was cut short a bit when a thief or thieves took the last 13 trees at some point overnight Dec. 6-7.

The purpose for the social media post had been to seek possible information about the theft.

No clues or tips have emerged. But goodwill cash donations from the community quickly made up the difference – enough so that troop leaders soon asked that people end their donations.

“Our person closed the tree lot Monday night, and when people showed up Tuesday afternoon to open the lot, that's when they noticed they were stolen,” said Bryan Rieck, Troop 492 committee chair.

“I was angry,” he said about posting to seek information, “but when people started reaching out to us for (giving) donations, there were several people that reached out that I turned away, because that wasn't our intention.

“No clue whatsoever,” he added about the motive for the theft. “It was a mixture of pine trees and Frasier (fir)s, mainly 5 to 6 feet tall and a couple small table-toppers. We do our best to secure our trees, and our troop has been running this lot for about 20 years. We always account for some loss, one or two trees, but we did not account for 13.”

The stolen trees meant about a $400 loss, Rieck said. Proceeds from Christmas tree sales cover many troop functions, but mainly summer camp, as scouts who work at the lot normally earn funds based on their hours toward camp costs. The post-theft donations from this year will be divided equally among the individual scouts, he said.

Sales had gone quite well since the troop started Nov. 25, as they started with 400 and sold more than half in the first five days. In all likelihood, they would have closed shop by the end of the week. Normally, the troop plans to stay open to Christmas Eve, or until trees are sold out. Last year, they closed more than a week early, Rieck said.

The 400 to start was about 100 less than normal, due in large part to a drought several years ago that affected a Wisconsin tree farm – and subsequently the Scout troop and other area organizations that purchase supplies from there, Rieck said.

The Crysler Stadium lot is a longstanding tree sale site in the community. Before Troop 492, a different troop sold trees there for years, Rieck said, and they see some people yearly. Some customers even remember tagging along with their parents to buy from that tree lot, he added.

Even though Troop 492 turned down some donations, he said, “The amount of outreach that we got, it shows you that there's still good out there somewhere.”