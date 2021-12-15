Independence looks at affordable housing options

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Some Independence City Council members say a study now in its final stages can provide a framework for long-term housing policy decisions.

“Our goal is to have housing options, and that means different affordability levels,” said Mayor Eileen Weir. “There's not enough affordable housing for the population that is here.”

The study, conducted by Development Strategies, shows great imbalance between affordable housing units in the city and what's needed.

“There's no one program to solve the housing problems you all are facing,” Andy Pfister of Development Strategies said while presenting an initial draft of the study to the City Council earlier this week. “It takes lot of systems moving together.”

Pfister pointed out the city has just about 4,900 affordable housing units but needs more than 19,000 for the population at current income levels.

Affordable housing is defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as costing less than 30 percent of a household income, and that includes utilities. The median income in Independence is about $53,000.

Mayor Eileen Weir said the study has nothing shocking but can be greatly helpful.

“It does reinforce a lot of observation that has occurred, among myself and council and other agencies – the EDC (the Economic Development Commission), Chamber of Commerce, the school district. Everybody who's talking about housing and what we need, I think it's always helpful to verify this with data.”

“Affordable housing doesn't mean we're going to put low-quality housing in our city, but the people who make our median income can't afford $1,200 rent,” Weir said, referring to the average rent in the metro area.

Council Member Mike Steinmeyer, who had requested the housing study about a year ago, as the council considered approving upscale apartments in the southeast area, said the study shows there hasn't been a defined approach to housing in the city but rather there have been pockets of investment and perhaps some areas of over-investment.

“We need to have a balanced approach with our planned growth,” he said, and the study should “bring to us some sensibility for planned growth.”

“You look at Blue Springs and Lee's Summit, they have had good planning. That's why their communities have grown.”

Steinmeyer agreed with Pfister that out-of-state investment, without knowledge of the area, can housing hinder opportunities for rehabbing or redevelopment of existing housing stock. Programs like rental ready, with required inspections for rental units, can help combat that.

“Don't think anyone has successfully tackled that,” Pfister said. “I think you've made more efforts than some. It's a big issue that's not going away easily.”

Looking forward, Pfister and fellow consultant Justin Carney said, the city should – or in some cases continue to – focus on improving the quality of existing housing stock, be proactive about new development, build more community engagement, address homelessness and housing stability for the neediest residents and change negative perceptions about the community to help boost investment.

“There are some very concrete actions that the city can take,” Carney said. “But city can't do it all, and there's an entire ecosystem in community and housing development that needs to come together.”

Fighting crime and blight and trying to improve corridors that aren't necessarily under city control have long been issues city officials have tried and continue to tackle, Weir said.

“The biggest hindrance are areas that give us a bad perception and are not in Independence, and we're working with our neighbors on entryways,” Weir said. “And even if we could just go and change it ourselves, we're challenged within our own boundaries, just getting rid of trash and litter and blight.”

Development Strategies plans offer a final version of the study that the council could accept next month.

“I'm excited about it,” Steinmeyer said. “We've got a good start here, and I think it can be positive.”

“It strikes at the heart of what we talk about, but we do it in shotgun effect, when you have the big divide in our city, I wonder how much political will we'll have to strategically move money to older areas from more developed areas.”