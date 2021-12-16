School district tax lawsuit hearing set for March

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Jackson County will not withhold more than $1.1 million in property tax payments to the Independence School District while a dispute between the two parties remains in court.

The school district sued the county last month to prevent the county from withholding tax payments that would make up for a refund to Unilever. The district claims Unilever, which has a large food plant on 35th Street, was not entitled to a tax refund of more than $1.4 million and that the county had no legal standing to grant it.

The refund was under incentives the company got for expanding its plant several years ago.

Such withholdings by the county, the school district claims, would severely hamper budgets that have already been planned.

Last week, in lieu of a scheduled hearing, the county agreed not to withhold payments for the time being, school district attorney Drew Marriott and Superintendent Dale Herl confirmed. The district had asked the Jackson County Circuit Court to block withholdings while the matter was in court.

A case management conference has been scheduled for March 21.

The total refunded to Unilever according to Jackson County, was $1,433,735. Of that, $1,128,533 was in school district taxes. (The county collects and distributes property taxes for itself, school districts and other entities such as library districts.)

According to the lawsuit, Unilever paid nearly $902,000 in property taxes for tax year 2017, and more than $1.02 million in 2018.

The refunded total also included more than $140,000 to the county itself, about $77,000 to Mid-Continent Public Library, more than $44,000 to Metropolitan Community Colleges and more than $36,000 combined to county disability and mental health services and $5,800 to the state of Missouri Blind Pension.

In an email to The Examiner, Chief Deputy Counselor Jay Haden said the county's finance department has withheld sums to cover the Unilever refund from all other tax jurisdictions except ISD, and county staff believes such a refund was allowed under state law.

This past summer, Jackson County informed the district that it had granted Unilever’s refund, at the company's request. Unilever said it made a mistake with 2017 and 2018 taxes and didn't claim an exemption that it could have under its abatement agreement with the city of Independence.

The county – unbeknownst to the school district, the suit claims – granted the refund in early 2021. When the county informed the school district of the refund, the district alleges, it asked for payment from the district for that amount.

State statute allows for a refund within three years of overpayment if the county made a mistake in levying the tax and the taxpayer made tax payments under protest. None of that applied in this case, the district claims, as Unilever rather than the county made the mistake and Unilever didn't pay under protest.

Herl said the school district always receives notice of property taxes paid under protest – and consequently possible refunds or “clawbacks” – and thus can budget and set levies accordingly. Money from taxes under protest is held in escrow, he said.

“That's to protect both the taxpayer and the taxing jurisdiction,” Herl said.

Withholding those payments, the school district alleges in the suit, would cause “enormous” harm, as the district relied on prior property tax information from the county to set levy rates and adopt a budget, the county did not inform the district of a potential refund and those tax payments are used to help pay for contractual obligations to teacher, district staffers and vendors.

In the suit, the district alleges the county “had no legal obligation or legal authority to refund the property taxes paid because Unilever failed to pay the taxes under protest” and that the county “disregarded the impact” on the school district and others by granting the refund.

Haden told The Examiner that after Unilever's tax advisers realized the mistake in late 2018 and contacted the county hoping to correct it, county staff eventually verified the Chapter 100 abatement agreement and determined there had been a mistake and Unilever was allowed under state law to correct it.