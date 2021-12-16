'Rented Christmas' this weekend at City Theatre

What: City Theatre of Independence presents “The Rented Christmas,” a light-hearted show by Norman Ahern and Yvonne Ahern (1979), directed by Aaron Wilson and produced by arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service. 

The cast of City Theatre of Independence's production ‘The Rented Christmas’ is shown in an off-site rehearsal scene. The show runs this weekend at the Sermon Center in Independence.

Where: Powerhouse Theatre at Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence, at the corner of Noland and Truman roads. 

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.  

Tickets: Tickets are $15, $12 for children age 4-12 and can be purchased at the door or online at citytheatreofindependence.com. 

What's the show about: John Dale hasn’t enjoyed a “real Christmas” for years. So, on the spur of the moment, he decides to “rent” a Christmas from Anne Weston, who owns the local rent shop. Anne is at first flustered with the requirements: a tree with presents, Christmas carols and also a wife and five children. Anne feels she has solved the problem of a Christmas family by calling the Actors’ Guild. But the young actors come down with the measles so she turns to the local orphanage. When the guild can’t locate a “mother,” Anne steps in to play the role herself. Based on the short story by J. Lillian Vandervere, the story of how John Dale’s rented Christmas turns into a new life for all concerned makes for a warm holiday season story. (from pioneerdrama.com) 

CAST (Character: Actor) 

Briggs: Christopher Gibbs 

Martha: Wendy Morris 

John Dale: Curtis Hogue 

Anne Weston: Lizzie DeShaw 

Jimmy: Tad Whitmire 

Danielle: Lynnae Anderson 

Jean: Olivia Franklin 

Cynthia: Hallie Brice 

Willie: Jacob Dshaw 

Lettie: Ava Wilson 

Mrs. Lindsey: Kristie Hibschman 

Tom: Mason Newberry 

Benjamin Whitford: Landon Hudson 

Sarah Whitford: Mytzi Stephens 

Orphans/Whitford children: Madelyn Greenwood, Zoey Smith, Logan Smith, JoLee Stephens, Jackson Vandiver, Olivia Franklin 

– Compiled by Mike Genet 