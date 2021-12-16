'Rented Christmas' this weekend at City Theatre

The Examiner

What: City Theatre of Independence presents “The Rented Christmas,” a light-hearted show by Norman Ahern and Yvonne Ahern (1979), directed by Aaron Wilson and produced by arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service.

Where: Powerhouse Theatre at Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence, at the corner of Noland and Truman roads.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets: Tickets are $15, $12 for children age 4-12 and can be purchased at the door or online at citytheatreofindependence.com.

What's the show about: John Dale hasn’t enjoyed a “real Christmas” for years. So, on the spur of the moment, he decides to “rent” a Christmas from Anne Weston, who owns the local rent shop. Anne is at first flustered with the requirements: a tree with presents, Christmas carols and also a wife and five children. Anne feels she has solved the problem of a Christmas family by calling the Actors’ Guild. But the young actors come down with the measles so she turns to the local orphanage. When the guild can’t locate a “mother,” Anne steps in to play the role herself. Based on the short story by J. Lillian Vandervere, the story of how John Dale’s rented Christmas turns into a new life for all concerned makes for a warm holiday season story. (from pioneerdrama.com)

CAST (Character: Actor)

Briggs: Christopher Gibbs

Martha: Wendy Morris

John Dale: Curtis Hogue

Anne Weston: Lizzie DeShaw

Jimmy: Tad Whitmire

Danielle: Lynnae Anderson

Jean: Olivia Franklin

Cynthia: Hallie Brice

Willie: Jacob Dshaw

Lettie: Ava Wilson

Mrs. Lindsey: Kristie Hibschman

Tom: Mason Newberry

Benjamin Whitford: Landon Hudson

Sarah Whitford: Mytzi Stephens

Orphans/Whitford children: Madelyn Greenwood, Zoey Smith, Logan Smith, JoLee Stephens, Jackson Vandiver, Olivia Franklin

– Compiled by Mike Genet