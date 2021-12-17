Blue Springs traffic plan hits obstacle with Planning Commission vote

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

The Blue Springs School District has proposed a new traffic and parking plan, including a bridge over the railroad tracks between the Blue Springs High School and Freshman Center campuses, to handle the influx of staff and about 600 students moving to the high school campus in a couple of years.

The Planning Commission voted against the plan, but now it goes to the Cty Council on Monday.

In the fall, the City Council almost unanimously voted down the school district's initial plan – to close a short stretch of Ashton Drive next to the high school and install roundabouts for traffic on Ashton and South Outer Road.

The second plan, with a private drive running from Vesper Street, on the west side of the Freshman Center campus, north across the Kansas City Southern railroad tracks on a 25-foot-high bridge to the athletic fields on the high school campus, is on Monday's council agenda.

The private drive would be on district land, next to a residential neighborhood, and would connect with Vesper Street next the Freshman Center opposite 22nd Street.

By a 7-3 count, the city's Planning Commission voted Monday not to recommend the new plan, with some members saying the district needs to do more to address neighbor's concerns, but the district remains hopeful the second plan can still go through.

“We went back to the drawing board and think we have a really good option that addresses traffic flow,” said Charlie Belt, the school district’s assistant superintendent of operations. “Primarily, first and foremost, the schools are concerned with student and staff safety. We got approval to add to Blue Springs High School, with the vote of the community and also from the Planning Commission and City Council, and the plans for the building have been approved. It's just how we safely handle the traffic flow.”

“Traffic is going to be a nightmare if we don't address this,” he said.

Belt said the district hosted a neighborhood meeting last month to present the second plan, and some council members in attendance gave positive feedback then.

“They know more than they did prior and should feel more educated,” he said.

In an email to The Examiner, Council Member Ron Fowler said Friday he was a bit surprised by the Planning Commission's vote, though he had not yet reviewed the group's meeting to hear the concerns.

Council Member Galen Ericson, who was the lone yes vote for the Ashton Drive proposal, said he liked that plan better than the railroad bridge one, but addressing traffic and pedestrian safety in that area is most important and this helps.

Voters overwhelmingly approved a bond issue earlier this year, and centerpieces of that issue are an addition to Blue Springs High School to add freshman currently attending classes at the Freshman Center, then later converting the Freshman Center to a career and technical learning facility. (Freshmen are already at Blue Springs South after an expansion under a previous bond issue.)

The school district has tried to get City Hall approval for a plan to mitigate high school traffic. The bond issue would cover any costs.

At Monday's Planning Commission meeting, a couple of nearby citizens spoke in favor of the new plan, while a handful of others worried about water runoff and traffic control on Vesper Street, given there's no stoplights there.

“I like this plan a lot better from the previous one; it's adding a connection to the neighborhood rather than removing one,” said Matt Roberts, who lives a couple of blocks west of the high school.

Mike and Mary Jo Goettling, who live on 22nd Terrace directly west of the Freshman Center, said they were worried about dumping large amounts of traffic onto “underdeveloped infrastructure,” as Vesper Street is narrow to the west and mainly lacks sidewalks. They also wondered if neighbors might need to put up privacy fencing to deter students from walking through yards.

Seth Shippy, director of buildings and grounds with the school district, responded during the meeting that the road would be gated closed at Vesper at 5 p.m. daily, with no high school access even during evening games. He said the district hopes the pedestrian walkway next to the private drive will keep students from walking through yards.

Not all high school traffic will be routed to Vesper instead of Ashton Drive, Shippy added; the new drive simply provides another option.

“I think in general you're going in the right direction,” Commissioner Jacob Honeycutt said, but the district should do more with its plan to address traffic and runoff concerns.

Belt said the district and partner construction firms have had good discussions thus far with Kansas City Southern about the railroad overpass.

“The contacts through the design process have been positive,” he said. “That was one variable we were concerned about.”

Though one of the largest high schools in the state, Blue Springs High School is on a small parcel of land at 39 acres compared with peer schools. Blue Springs South High School, for example, is on 65 acres. Belt said the district believes this new plan can alleviate the traffic crowding by combining two district areas.

“We were certainly disappointed and a little surprised,” Belt said of the Planning Commission vote, “and I hope we'll be able to address that with the council and keep this project moving along.”