Stagecoach and horses statue

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

The horse-drawn stagecoach statue recently relocated to the Independence Square is a peculiar fit for the area, Jeff Rogers acknowledges.

But the piece of public art might be relocated and ultimately can be used to help tell the city's early history, he said, while otherwise it might have been scrapped.

The “Overland Stage” statue depicts a team of four horses pulling a stagecoach, and for now it's on the east side of Liberty Street, one patch of landscape wood chips across from the Independence Square Association, of which Rogers is executive director.

“It's another nice way to tell the origins of our city with a piece of art that would lend itself to other stories,” he said. “UMB has done a pretty good job of keeping it up. The wooden spokes were replaced about eight or 10 years ago.”

The statue, 20 feet long, 8 feet high and a combination of fiberglas and some iron and wood parts, arrived late November, donated by UMB Bank from bank property at 80th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, Kansas. It had been installed there in 1971, but had no sign to explain its purpose, and the bank removed it to redevelop the lot.

Rogers calls it “very stylized,” reminiscent of 1940s and ‘50s Western drawings, and the horses could evoke recollections of a carousel.

While the wagon isn't like the canvas-covered wagons outfitted in town and pulled westward with hopeful settlers who left Independence by the thousands in the mid-19th century along three major trails, its wheels are like ones that would have been made in local shops.

One such blacksmith was Hiram Young, who famously purchased his freedom, became a successful businessman before the Civil War and is buried in Woodlawn Cemetery.

The Square Association found one of Hiram Young's original fliers for his blacksmith shop, Rogers said, and they plan to use it to help explain Young's local significance. Also, Overland Stage is one of three stagecoach companies that likely would have passed through the area, Rogers said, though he doesn't know if the company had a business location in Independence.

People from UMB initially contacted Englewood Arts director Michael Baxley about the statue, Rogers said, but Baxley didn't think it would fit there aesthetically, so he steered them to Cindy McClain, who brought up the idea with the Square Association.

The group, which has been working to add bits of public art to the Square, agreed to take the statue but hadn't fully hashed out a location when UMB surprised McClain with a text one day that it would arrive in less than a week.

“Finding the right space was a challenge, and we don't know that this will be the long-term place,” Rogers said, “but fortunately it does fit.”

And it's drawn some curiosity. The mules that pull local tour guide Ralph Goldsmith's wagon have even done a double-take.

“The very first day,” Rogers said, “people were just driving by stopped and said 'Let's get a picture.'”