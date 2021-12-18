Comprehensive Mental Health keeping name, adding services in merger

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Comprehensive Mental Health Services will maintain its name and will have greater available resources for the community as part of a merger agreement.

The boards of directors of Comprehensive and Burrell Behavioral Health, based in Springfield, Missouri, recently signed documents to finalize the merger. Comprehensive, based in Independence, will serve as Burrell's fourth regional service hub and should see its workforce grow in the coming years.

The two companies announced two months ago they were exploring a merger and were in the “due diligence” period, and now the partnership makes Comprehensive part of one of the largest mental-health service providers in the country.

Julie Pratt, Comprehensive's president/CEO, will remain at Comprehensive as president. Both Pratt and Burrell President/CEO C.J. Davis said it is helpful for the community and clients to continue the Comprehensive name.

“That was important to us, as far as keeping the name,” Pratt said, “and having someone with similar approach in culture and serving people.”

The two companies offer similar services as state-designated community mental health centers, and the two leaders have been familiar with each other from state trade gatherings over the years.

Davis said the Comprehensive merger is the latest of a handful the company has done.

“We go into each one and choose partners that maintain their sense of identity; they keep their sense of place; they keep their leadership in place,” he said.

Already, four new psychiatrists have been hired at Comprehensive, Davis said, and he estimates that within five years Comprehensive could double its workforce.

“There's a workforce crisis,” he said of mental health providers, “and everybody's fighting for the same employees.”

As mental health awareness has grown in recent years, leading to more demand for services, pooling resources makes sense, Davis said.

“This addresses that growing mental health demand in a bigger way,” he said.

According to a release, the two companies have plans to open walk-in, 24/7 behavioral crisis center in Independence next year. Pratt said they will renovate a recently vacated Comprehensive building at 17421 Medical Center Parkway, next to Clothier Park and the Independence Utilities Center, to serve as a temporary crisis center facility until a new facility comes to fruition.

That renovation will cost about $1 million, and Pratt and Davis say they aim to be welcoming clients there by July 1, 2022.

“It's important to the community to get that started as soon as possible,” Pratt said. “Without doing this merger, we wouldn't be able to do that.”

Comprehensive, which has provided services in Eastern Jackson County for more than 50 years, is headquartered off 23rd Street in eastern Independence and has 10 locations throughout the area. Pratt said Comprehensive recently served about 5,500 clients in a year, a 40-percent increase in just four years, and has a budget of $17 to $18 million.

Burrell, established in 1977, operates in 25 counties around southwest and central Missouri and northwest Arkansas and serves more than 40,000 clients a year. Its operating budget for fiscal year 2-22 is about $180 million.

In addition to this Comprehensive merger, Burrell and Kirksville, Missouri-based Preferred Family Healthcare will have a joint partnership between their two companies. PFH provides substance-use recovery and mental health services as well as developmental disability support and employment programs in the Kansas City area. Davis said the moves likely make the company the largest mental health services provider in the country.