Mayor denies challenger's campaign claims

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Independence Mayor Eileen Weir says a series of claims in an opponent's campaign mailer distributed this month are all untrue.

The mailer came from Holmes Osborne, who made claims that Weir is negotiating for high-density housing on the former Rockwood Golf Club property, wants to remove a city ordinance against soliciting at intersections, and wants a city-funded homeless camp.

Osborne did not respond to email and phone messages from The Examiner asking about the basis of his claims.

He is one of five challengers running against Weir as she seeks a third term. The primary election is Feb. 2, and the general election April 5.

“I've never spoken with Holmes Osborne about anything having to do with projects in the city, so I don't know how he could attribute that to me,” Weir said, “and those haven't been discussed at a public meeting because they haven't happened at all.”

Weir said she received one of the mailers at her house.

Specifically, Osborne says the Rockwood area should be a city green space park and he would work to remove the Independence Power and Light solar panels there. His mailer says Weir "is negotiating with a developer to put high-density, low-income rental units on the remaining property of the golf course."

The other claims are that Weir:

• "Wants to remove the ordinance that keeps vagrants from soliciting at our traffic intersections."

• "Wants to locate a city funded homeless camp at Blue Ridge/Cutoff at Roberts Park and other locations throughout Indep."

Osborne says in the mailer that he supports the soliciting ordinance and opposes the “misguided effort by Mayor Weir to bring more homeless to our community.”

Weir said the city has been working on several strategies related to homelessness but has “never talked about creating homeless camps.”

“We're focused on how to provide services, how to provide outreach, how to find employment,” she said.

Regarding the solicitation ordinance, she said, “I don't have any idea where he got that information.”

“I've had endless meetings with Kansas City and Jackson County, talking about strategies to handle homeless and panhandling. I'm all for having every tool available to us, me and every other council member.”

Weir said she supported the city's purchase of the Rockwood land only because of the solar panel deal that now covers half the land. The mayor noted there is a request for proposals out for the other half of Rockwood, and the council has seen a presentation on a mixed-use development concept, but “I've not had any meeting with anybody about low-income housing in Rockwood.”

Weir said that as a council member representing the district that includes that area, she voiced her disapproval of that housing possibility, as well, and that idea continued with Tom Van Camp on the City Council.

“We bought Rockwood to prevent undesirable development,” Weir said.

“None of those things are true, and I have no idea where he got that.”