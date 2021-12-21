Cards and more from Independence students

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

If they haven't already, hundreds of people in the area will soon receive a card with a heartfelt holiday wish, courtesy of Independence School District students.

Student council members from Sycamore Hills Elementary crafted more than 30 cards for patients at Children's Mercy hospital, and students at Three Trails Elementary wrote 352 cards to various people who serve the community in their occupations. Sarah Hart a kindergarten and first grade teacher at Three Trails, said the cards for police, firefighter, nurses and doctors, churches, nursing homes and military personnel went out in the mail Friday.

The Sycamore Hills students aimed to bring a little cheer to patients dealing with ailments away from home over the holidays.

“I hope they feel better and feel supported in their journey of cancer, or whatever they are dealing with,” fifth grader Kera Read said in an ISD video about the project.

“I hope that they feel happy, and I hope (they) feel welcomed, because for all those kids in the hospital dealing with those things,” fourth grader Emilie Blackburn said in the video. “It just makes me feel bad inside, and even the slightest note can make someone feel safe.”

Hart said her idea grew from a donation of cards with holiday borders but otherwise blank.

“I try to focus in the classroom on being a positive role model, and wanted to extend that beyond the classroom walls,” Hart said, “and with all the things going on in our world, I felt lot of people could use a kind word.

Although the cards went to people the students didn't know, Hart encouraged them to think of a person in those various service occupations who has helped them or a family member, to provide a level of connection to their work. Some students made more than one card.

“I wanted to make it more personal, something they could relate to,” she said.

“It started with them, think it would be something fun that we could do at the kindergarten grade level. Then I realized, 'Oh, we have enough cards, let's make it school-wide initiative.”

Initially, Hart said, she thought about having students deliver the batches of cards in person, but pandemic precautions made that less palpable. Instead, she said, “We packed them up in boxes with pretty bows and mailed them.”

Another ISD student council, at Mill Creek Elementary, also organized a holiday goodwill project, though with food instead of cards.

Those students raised money in October from spirit week theme dress days, and about 30 of them later went shopping for groceries that were donated last Friday to the Community Services League, fifth grade teacher and council advisor Caitlyn Foxworthy explained.

“We didn't get a chance to do Student Council as a normal club last year due to COVID, so we had some saved up from years past, and we raised $350, so we had $420 to spend for the families,” Foxworthy said.

The groceries included fixings for a holiday meal: pie crusts and filling, stuffing, mashed potatoes, canned vegetables and other non-perishable food staples and