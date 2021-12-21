Blue Springs High School traffic plan approved

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

A second attempt at a traffic plan to accommodate expansion of Blue Springs High School received far better reviews from the City Council.

The council Monday unanimously approved the Blue Springs School District's plan to build a road connecting the Freshman Center and high school campuses, with a bridge crossing the Kansas City Southern railroad tracks that split the two parcels.

“Wildcat Drive” will intersect with Vesper Street at 22nd Street and is to be gated shut evenings and overnight. Freshmen are being moved to Blue Springs High Schoo in 2023l, and the district wants the new road to ease the influx of staff and about 600 students and provide another option for non-bus traffic.

Building a freshman wing at the high school and later turning the current Freshman Center into a career and tech center were the highlights of a bond issue voters overwhelmingly approved earlier this year.

A couple of months ago, the council almost unanimously voted down the district's initial plan – to close Ashton Drive in front of the high school and add traffic roundabouts on Ashton and South Outer Road.

With Monday's vote, the council went against last week's recommendation of the Planning Commission, which cited citizen concerns about drainage and additional traffic around the Freshman Center campus.

Council members said Monday the district had done better in engaging the community and explaining the plans.

“I felt the communication has been a lot better, and I like this plan a little better just in the connectivity between the two campuses,” Council Member Chris Lievsay said, adding that the city should focus in the near future on improving infrastructure on Vesper and 22nd – a point of concern from nearby citizens. “I like that we're not shutting down access; we're providing additional access.”

Matt Keys from Hollis+Miller Architects said the approved plan will cost about $3 million more than the initial plan, which a district official estimated at $2.5 million, though bond revenues will still cover the cost.

Keys said no water from the new road will drain toward homes, as there will be a retaining wall on the west-side-facing homes and the retention basin on the other side of the road will be enlarged. The road will have a walkway for students to further connect the two campuses, as the school district plans to use the athletic field across Vesper from the Freshman Center for more athletic events.

The district still plans to add a median and crosswalks to Ashton Drive to help with traffic there, he added.

“We're doing what we can to make it safe but also functional for the community,” Keys said.

“We were told to go back to the drawing board, and we've done that,” said Charlie Belt, district assistant superintendent for operations.

“With the intensity of use, something needs to be done now,” Council Member Ron Fowler said of current and future traffic concerns at the high school. “Every vehicle trip that goes down the south route is one less on Ashton.”

Separately, he added, he hopes the community can work toward the Outer Road roundabouts suggested before.

“It's important to have that connectivity,” Council Member Susan Culpepper said, “and this is a much safer solution.”

Mayor Carson Ross, who had said in the fall said he just couldn't picture closing Ashton Drive, said other council members described his reasons to support the second plan instead.

“Great job,” he said.