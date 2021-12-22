A time to 'reconnect with their library' in Independence

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

It will be a while before the Truman Presidential Library & Museum opens up more than its current status of three days a week.

Still, director Kurt Graham says, the library is fortunate to be open to some degree, as COVID-19 transmission has surged again. Like many other presidential libraries under the National Archives and Records Administration umbrella, the Truman Library in Independence was in an area of high transmission when it reopened at the beginning of December, Thursdays through Saturdays with limited, timed tickets. Case rates have trended even higher since then. Some NARA venues have even fewer operating hours.

“We are operating right now at the minimum level,” Graham said, adding that he doesn't anticipate the library would close again for COVID-19. “We're open on a limited basis with limited staff. We're grateful for what we have.”

As opposed to when the library reopened in July for a month – following a $30 million renovation extended by the pandemic to nearly two years – the holidays are not the time of peak tourism in the area. So, Graham says now is a good time for local citizens to consider visiting the new-look library, especially if they haven't for several years. The downstairs level currently has a temporary exhibit of Korean War photographs.

Graham says library staff have heard several times from visitors this year that it was their first visit in perhaps decades

“This is the time for the people of Independence to reconnect with their library,” he said.

The limited staff and continued COVID protocols mean the gift shop and research room at the Truman Library remain closed. They didn't reopen in July, and Graham said there is a backlog of authors and higher education students with appointments to use the research room. Reopening those venues, hosting special events and accepting visitors beyond three days a week comes down to far more than just local preference. NARA, being a federal agency, will follow the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“All of these things are dependent on the CDC level of transmission,” Graham said, and transmission would need to get down to moderate levels.

The CDC bases community transmission on two factors: positive test percentage and new cases per 100,000 persons, both over the past seven days. “High transmission” means 10 percent testing or higher and 100 new cases of higher. In Jackson County, those numbers recently rose above 15 percent and 300 cases. After high is “substantial” transmission, and “moderate” transmission is below 8 percent testing 50 new cases.

Library officials also still want to host a grand reopening ceremony for the Truman Library, which normally would include dignitaries of national notoriety. But again, inviting people and setting a date is all pandemic-based.

When the museum closed again in late July due to COVID, less than a month after a long-awaited reopening, Graham acknowledged that it “let some air out of the tires.”

“But we have not lost any of the shiny new splendor,” he said. “We've worked out some of the bugs (with multimedia components); it's still brand new.”

“We're starting to unwrap that incredible gift to the community, and being a resource to the community.”

The Truman Library is open 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, though it is closed this Saturday for Christmas and next Saturday for New Year's Day. Tickets are $12 and can only be purchased online at trumanlibrary.gov. The library is a federal facility, so masks are required for visitors age 2 and older.